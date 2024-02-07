Ask Sanyin: How Can I Minimize Impostor Syndrome?

In this short video, leaders can learn how to ease their own impostor syndrome by building confidence among their team members.

Topics Leadership

Leadership Skills

Managing Your Career Coaching for the Future-Forward Leader Leadership roles come with new personal and professional challenges — and Sanyin Siang, board and CEO coach, adviser, and author, is here to help with an advice column for top managers. More in this series

Leaders can be vulnerable to impostor syndrome, the feeling that they aren’t really qualified for the job they were hired to do. It’s often a particular problem for people from groups that are underrepresented in leadership. In this short video, MIT Sloan Management Review columnist Sanyin Siang talks about her own experiences with impostor syndrome and how leaders can help themselves by helping their teams deal with such feelings.

For even more advice on how to help lessen impostor syndrome, read Sanyin’s original column, “Ask Sanyin: How Can I Convince Myself I Belong in Leadership?”