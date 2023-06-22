How to Help Employees With ADHD Address the Challenges of Remote Work

Leaders can use these strategies to help workers stay focused and productive in virtual work settings, whether they’ve been diagnosed with ADHD or not.





Flexible work arrangements, such as hybrid and remote models, have become important for talent acquisition and retention in the post-pandemic world. As organizations refine their virtual work practices, it is important to ensure that they are inclusive of neurodiverse employees. Because remote work often lacks concrete time cues and is prone to distractions and information overload, it can present unique challenges for individuals with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). If it’s not managed effectively, it can lead to a host of issues, such as burnout, anxiety, productivity loss, demotivation, and, ultimately, quitting.1

Managers can implement simple strategies to tailor remote work to the needs of employees with ADHD. These steps can make an important impact on the workforce, not only because ADHD is among the most prevalent neurodiverse conditions, but also because employees may be undiagnosed or choose not to disclose their conditions.2 For that reason, the five evidence-based interventions we suggest below can help foster better remote work practices to the benefit of all employees.3 But before we go into more detail about those, let’s briefly discuss ADHD.

Understanding ADHD

ADHD stems from brain differences that can make the daily self-regulation of goal-directed behaviors more challenging.4 It is associated with specific neurobiology involving structural differences in brain regions and variations in cellular and neural mechanisms. Consequently, executive functions such as attention, time management, working memory, response inhibition, and mental processing of rewards operate differently in people with ADHD.5 These executive processes work together to help translate our bigger goals, visions, knowledge, and skills into daily goal-directed actions across all aspects of our lives, including work. When it comes to ADHD, underlying differences disrupt these goal-oriented actions, even when individuals possess a clear vision, knowledge, skills, and motivation.6 Though medication can help regulate concentration, inhibition, and working memory, inclusive work practices and accommodations across five daily behavior dimensions are necessary to unlock potential and create the conditions for success.7

ADHD is often underdiagnosed in adults due to the misconception that it is only a childhood diagnosis or one that all children eventually grow out of.8 Gender and racial disparities in underdiagnosis introduce additional complications.

About the Authors Maria Hamdani, Ph.D., is a professor of management in the College of Business at the University of Akron. Dr. Najma Hamdani is a psychiatrist practicing in Oklahoma and Texas. Maitraye Das, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Khoury College of Computer Sciences and the College of Arts, Media, and Design at Northeastern University.

