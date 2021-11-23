Mapping Exclusion in the Organization

Like what you’re reading? Member Free 5 free articles per month, $6.95/article thereafter, free newsletter. Subscribe $89 $45/Year Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.

Image courtesy of Davide Bonazzi/theispot.com

The Research The authors studied the organizational networks of more than 30 companies, surveyed 7,000 employees, and interviewed more than 50 senior executives involved in diversity and inclusion efforts.

They worked with a global technology manufacturer to assess the results of their efforts to improve inclusion by conducting organizational network analyses on two of their global teams (one in R&D/engineering and one in manufacturing) and also interviewed team members.

Annual workforce demographic reports show that despite prominent high-tech companies’ pledges to increase gender diversity, the pattern of underrepresentation of women persists.1 Compared with workers in other industries, executives and professionals in the tech sector are disproportionately male.2 Women account for only 30% of the workforce in the top 75 technology companies in Silicon Valley, even though women achieve near parity at nontechnology businesses in the region.3 As a female technical consultant said in a 2018 Pew Research report on women in STEM: “People automatically assume I am the secretary, or in a less technical role, because I am female. This makes it difficult for me to build a technical network to get my work done. People will call on my male co-workers, but not call on me.”4

One of the biggest barriers to women’s success is their exclusion from informal professional networks.5 To identify the challenges and solutions involved in developing gender-inclusive networks, we studied the organizational networks of dozens of companies, surveyed thousands of employees, and interviewed senior executives responsible for implementing their organization’s gender-related diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. (See “The Research.”) Our research made clear that who you know is as important — often more so — than what you know when it comes to rising through the ranks.

Networks are how people learn the unwritten rules of success, hear about job and promotion opportunities before they are posted, and — most critically — build a level of interpersonal trust and rapport with their contacts that translates into a willingness to pick up the phone and vouch for someone’s capabilities. According to one study, nearly 40% of the gender pay gap can be explained by the informal relationships that men have with their male managers.

About the Authors Inga Carboni is an associate professor of organizational behavior at the College of William & Mary. Andrew Parker is a professor of leadership at Durham University. Nan S. Langowitz (@nanlangowitz) is a professor of management at Babson College.