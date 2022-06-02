Mastering Innovation’s Toughest Trade-Offs

Leaders must answer eight key questions to address the hidden tensions underlying innovation strategies.

Dan Page/theispot.com

The Research The authors conducted hundreds of in-depth interviews with senior executives (CEOs, board chairs, executive vice presidents, and business unit heads) and innovation managers across different industries and settings.

They supplemented interview data with email correspondence, site visits, research gathered at industry events, and archival data from websites, blogs, social network profiles, and trade publications.

They then followed an inductive approach to iteratively organize and reorganize the raw data to generate theories linking actions to outcomes.

Innovation is frustratingly hit-or-miss. More than 90% of high-potential ventures fail to meet projected targets, while roughly 75% of the products released each year bomb.1 Few established organizations remain dominant over time, as revitalization efforts fail or backfire, costing companies time and money and creating openings for competitors; even fewer generate above-average shareholder returns for more than a couple of years.

These failures are often attributed to a lack of money, talent, or luck. But we think the underlying cause is that innovation in dynamic environments — those characterized by novelty, resource constraints, and uncertainty — is rife with critical tensions. When left unaddressed or mishandled, these tensions sink teams and organizations. Until now, there has been little focus on these tensions in practice or theory, leaving leaders blind to their existence and without the rigorous approaches needed to successfully manage them.

Get Updates on Transformative Leadership Evidence-based resources that can help you lead your team more effectively, delivered to your inbox monthly. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

To address this, we conducted hundreds of interviews at organizations in diverse industries on five continents and surfaced eight questions that every innovation leader must be able to answer correctly. We’ll discuss each in turn and provide practical guidance for harnessing the tension that underlies each question.

1. Should you be flexible or disciplined when capturing growth opportunities?

A small, U.S.-based security software company received a call from a customer prospect in Germany. To capture the business and meet cash demands, the company chose to enter the German market. It subsequently entered additional overseas markets in a similar manner. “It was more like we were drawn in rather than made a conscious decision,” a company executive told us.

Seizing opportunities as they arise is consistent with the conventional wisdom that companies must move quickly in dynamic markets. But there is an underlying tension here. Acting fast leaves less time for deliberation, so companies can easily end up with an incoherent portfolio of mismatched opportunities.

About the Authors Christopher B. Bingham is the Philip Hettleman Distinguished Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Rory M. McDonald is the Thai-Hi T. Lee Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. They are the authors of Productive Tensions: How Every Leader Can Tackle Innovation’s Toughest Trade-Offs (MIT Press, 2022), from which this article is adapted.