The No. 1 Question to Ask When Evaluating AI Tools

Determining whether an AI solution is worth implementing requires looking past performance reports and finding the ground truth on which the AI has been trained and validated.

The Research The authors set out to explore how professional work is being impacted by advanced technologies.

They conducted an in-depth qualitative field study within a health care organization actively developing, adopting, and using AI for significant decision-making tasks.

Data collection involved 11 months of in-hospital observation, more than 40 long-form interviews, and analysis of archival documentation.

In the fast-moving and highly competitive artificial intelligence sector, developers’ claims that their AI tools can make critical predictions with a high degree of accuracy are key to selling prospective customers on their value. Because it can be daunting for people who are not AI experts to evaluate these tools, leaders may be tempted to rely on the high-level performance metrics published in sales materials. But doing so often leads to disappointing or even risky implementations.

Over the course of an 11-month investigation, we observed managers in a leading health care organization as they conducted internal pilot studies of five AI tools. Impressive performance results had been promised for each, but several of the tools did extremely poorly in their pilots. Analyzing the evaluation process, we found that an effective way to determine an AI tool’s quality is understanding and examining its ground truth.1 In this article, we’ll explain what that is and how managers can dig into it to better assess whether a particular AI tool may enhance or diminish decision-making in their organization.

What Is the Ground Truth of the AI Tool?

The quality of an AI tool — and the value it can bring your organization — is enabled by the quality of the ground truth used to train and validate it. In general, ground truth is defined as information that is known to be true based on objective, empirical evidence. In AI, ground truth refers to the data in training data sets that teaches an algorithm how to arrive at a predicted output; ground truth is considered to be the “correct” answer to the prediction problem that the tool is learning to solve. This data set then becomes the standard against which developers measure the accuracy of the system’s predictions. For instance, teaching a model to identify the best job candidates requires training data sets describing candidates’ features, such as education and years of experience, where each is associated with a classification of either “good candidate” (true) or “not a good candidate” (false).

