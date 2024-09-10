What Makes Companies Do the Right Thing?

Anuj Shrestha

The Research The authors first studied openly accessible documents concerning the COVAX initiative to understand the organization’s functions, vaccine procurement process, and allocation framework.

They then conducted semi-structured interviews online with representatives of COVAX stakeholders, including pharma companies, public health organizations, NGOs, and grant-making organizations. Informants were selected to mirror the diversity of stakeholder perspectives.

Their media analysis used the Factiva database to better understand the timing of company engagement with COVAX and to compare the interview findings with media reports.

Business executives face no starker test of their leadership than when confronting the choice between capturing profits and saving lives.

Pharmaceutical companies generated billions of dollars in additional revenue from the COVID-19 vaccine, buoyed by bidding wars between wealthy countries as the virus spread across the planet.1 Faced with unparalleled demand, deals were being locked in even before the vaccines were developed. And once distribution started, vaccine hoarding began. Some countries had enough vaccines to vaccinate their populations several times over. As a result, millions of doses passed their use-by date and were thrown away, while people in poorer economies remained unvaccinated.

More than 1 million deaths in lower- and middle-income countries could have been avoided if COVID-19 vaccines had been shared more equitably in the first year they became available, according to retrospective modeling with vaccine distribution data from 2021.2 Whether this figure can be solely attributed to inequitable distribution by vaccine manufacturers or other factors came into play — such as the lack of cold storage and health infrastructure during distribution — is up for debate. However, a significant number of lives were undoubtedly lost because vaccines did not reach people who needed them.

It is easy to blame the aggressive efforts of wealthier nations to ensure their own supply of vaccines for this striking inequity. But our inquiry, conducted as the pandemic unfolded and focused on the vaccine producers, suggests pharma companies could have done a lot more to combat the rush by wealthy countries to vaccinate their own people.

About the Authors N. Craig Smith is the Insead Chair in Ethics and Social Responsibility, director of the Ethics and Social Responsibility Initiative at Insead, and a visiting professor at the University of Birmingham. Markus Scholz (@scholz101) is a professor of business administration and responsible management at Dresden University of Technology.