Webinar

How Encouraging AI Use Will Benefit Your Organization

Sam Ransbotham, François Candelon, and Allison Ryder Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy Runtime 0:57:59

Topics

Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy

The Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy initiative explores the growing use of artificial intelligence in the business landscape. The exploration looks specifically at how AI is affecting the development and execution of strategy in organizations.

In collaboration with

BCG
More in this series

When individuals derive value from AI, their organizations benefit as well.

AI is embedded in many tools we use regularly to do our jobs. But we don’t always realize it.

The 2022 MIT Sloan Management Review-BCG AI and Business Strategy report finds that, while 66% of survey respondents report little or no AI use in their jobs, when prompted, 43% acknowledge using products with AI components sometimes or regularly. We also found that when individuals derive value from using tools with AI, their organizations benefit as well — they’re more productive and reap financial benefits.

Report coauthors Sam Ransbotham, professor of analytics at Boston College, and François Candelon, senior partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group and global director of the BCG Henderson Institute, presented findings from the study.

Watch this webinar and learn:

  • How frequently individuals actually use AI at work and how that use contributes to organizational value.
  • How individual use of AI fosters competence, autonomy, and relatedness to others — three essential elements of self-determination.
  • How leaders can encourage individual AI use that will benefit their organizations.

Topics

Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy

The Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy initiative explores the growing use of artificial intelligence in the business landscape. The exploration looks specifically at how AI is affecting the development and execution of strategy in organizations.

In collaboration with

BCG
More in this series

About the Authors

Sam Ransbotham is a professor of analytics at the Carroll School of Management at Boston College, as well as guest editor for MIT Sloan Management Review’s Artificial Intelligence and Business Strategy Big Ideas initiative. François Candelon is a senior partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the global director of the BCG Henderson Institute. He can be contacted at candelon.francois@bcg.com. Allison Ryder is senior project editor at MIT SMR. She moderated the session.

Tags:

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.