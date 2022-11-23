How Encouraging AI Use Will Benefit Your Organization

When individuals derive value from AI, their organizations benefit as well.

AI is embedded in many tools we use regularly to do our jobs. But we don’t always realize it.

Related Reading S. Ransbotham, D. Kiron, F. Candelon, S. Khodabandeh, and M. Chu, “Achieving Individual — and Organizational — Value With AI,” MIT Sloan Management Review, Oct. 31, 2022.

The 2022 MIT Sloan Management Review -BCG AI and Business Strategy report finds that, while 66% of survey respondents report little or no AI use in their jobs, when prompted, 43% acknowledge using products with AI components sometimes or regularly. We also found that when individuals derive value from using tools with AI, their organizations benefit as well — they’re more productive and reap financial benefits.

Report coauthors Sam Ransbotham, professor of analytics at Boston College, and François Candelon, senior partner and managing director at Boston Consulting Group and global director of the BCG Henderson Institute, presented findings from the study.

Watch this webinar and learn:

How frequently individuals actually use AI at work and how that use contributes to organizational value.

How individual use of AI fosters competence, autonomy, and relatedness to others — three essential elements of self-determination.

How leaders can encourage individual AI use that will benefit their organizations.

