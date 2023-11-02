Gaining meaningful financial returns on data assets requires new strategies that go beyond simply selling data sets.

Most leaders see their organization’s data as an important asset, but few have robust strategies for converting that asset into financial returns. In their new book, Data Is Everybody’s Business , Barbara H. Wixom, Cynthia M. Beath, and Leslie Owens argue that leaders must make data monetization a core business activity.

That requires developing a broad and shared understanding of three key data monetization approaches: improving work with data, wrapping products with data, and selling information offerings. And it also requires educating and involving employees at all levels and functions across the organization.

In this webinar, you will learn how to:

Implement five sets of practices that convert your organization’s most important data into reusable data assets.

Establish common language so that everybody can engage in building and/or harnessing data assets.

Bring business discipline to data investments by measuring financial value realized.

