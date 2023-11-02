Webinar

How to Make Data Monetization Everybody’s Business

Barbara H. Wixom, Cynthia M. Beath, Leslie Owens, and Elizabeth Heichler Runtime 0:58:39

Gaining meaningful financial returns on data assets requires new strategies that go beyond simply selling data sets.

Most leaders see their organization’s data as an important asset, but few have robust strategies for converting that asset into financial returns. In their new book, Data Is Everybody’s Business, Barbara H. Wixom, Cynthia M. Beath, and Leslie Owens argue that leaders must make data monetization a core business activity.

That requires developing a broad and shared understanding of three key data monetization approaches: improving work with data, wrapping products with data, and selling information offerings. And it also requires educating and involving employees at all levels and functions across the organization.

In this webinar, you will learn how to:

  • Implement five sets of practices that convert your organization’s most important data into reusable data assets.
  • Establish common language so that everybody can engage in building and/or harnessing data assets.
  • Bring business discipline to data investments by measuring financial value realized.

About the Authors

Barbara H. Wixom is a principal research scientist at MIT Sloan’s Center for Information Systems Research and chair of the center’s Data Research Advisory Board. Cynthia M. Beath is a professor emerita at the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin, and a research associate at MIT Sloan’s Center for Information Systems Research. Leslie Owens is the former executive director of MIT Sloan’s Center for Information Systems Research and a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Previously, she was vice president and research director at Forrester Research, and a manager at Abbott. Elizabeth Heichler is editorial director, magazine, at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

