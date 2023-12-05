Ask Sanyin: How Can I Make Meetings Less Painful?

Topics Leadership

Leadership Skills

Managing Your Career Coaching for the Future-Forward Leader Leadership roles come with new personal and professional challenges — and Sanyin Siang, board and CEO coach, adviser, and author, is here to help with an advice column for top managers. More in this series

Related Reading S. Siang, Ask Sanyin: Why Can’t We Get Meetings Right? MIT Sloan Management Review, Aug. 23, 2023.

We love to hate meetings, and it can often seem that the one thing we all agree on is that they’re the reason we aren’t getting any real work done. But does it have to be this way? Sanyin Siang, who writes MIT Sloan Management Review ’s Coaching for the Future-Forward Leader advice column, doesn’t think so. In fact, she believes that in many cases, they can actually be opportunities to help your workforce reenergize and reconnect.

In this short and insightful video, Sanyin makes the case for why we need to see human connection and relationships as an important part of meetings and explains how to do so. She discusses the opportunities meetings provide that other communication channels, such as Slack and email, simply can’t offer. And she shares some ideas on how you can approach meetings more strategically, with an eye toward building your team members’ understanding of one another and scaling your own resources.

By the end of this video, you’ll have a better sense of how to transform your meetings into powerful tools for building trust, fostering understanding, and driving meaningful progress. For even more advice on how to make meetings something to look forward to, read Sanyin’s column on this topic, “Ask Sanyin: Why Can’t We Get Meetings Right?”