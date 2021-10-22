The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





The corporate world faces constantly shifting circumstances and ongoing uncertainty as many employers plan a return to offices. But research shows that with the right people and collaborative processes, remote work can be at least as effective as in-person work.

It’s often difficult to access the real-world data needed to train models or gain insights, due to privacy and security concerns or simply process issues. But new AI techniques for generating look-alike data sets can help data scientists develop machine learning models more quickly and at greater scale.





While there has been criticism of the material waste that consumer electronics create and the energy needed to train AI algorithms, robots haven’t drawn the same attention, because they mostly labor out of the public eye. But as governments and environmental groups try to figure out how to meet climate goals, some roboticists are pushing their ideas for reimagined robots made of recycled, biodegradable, and replaceable parts.

Managers of remote teams who improve their delegation skills can help solve the biggest impediment to their success — virtual distance — by closing physical, operational, and affinity gaps. New research has identified a number of habits to help managers build the crucial skill of delegation.

