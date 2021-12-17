The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Topics Marketing

Leadership

Talent Management

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.





Many people used the pandemic lockdowns as an opportunity to reevaluate their life and work choices and build new habits, like spending more time with their families and avoiding the daily commute. Company leaders need to be prepared as employees increasingly want to retain these changes. Every executive concerned with recruiting and retaining employees should consider these three forces that can help explain the current turbulence in the workforce.

As brands compete for holiday shoppers, they would do well to learn this lesson: Charitable donations can boost sales and profits — as well as increase long-lasting brand engagement and loyalty. Corporate giving, when done right, is the ultimate marketing incentive, especially when individual shoppers can choose which charity will benefit.





In this article, the authors discuss the concept of brand admiration — why it’s critical to brand health, and how companies can harness it to withstand the challenges of the current and future business environments. They also explain the three types of brand benefits that customers want — those that enable, entice, and enrich them — which companies and marketers can unlock with these three strategies.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

What do ESG ratings on “sustainable” stock and bond funds actually measure? (Source: Bloomberg)

A new alliance of business partners is vowing to help identify and eliminate algorithmic bias in hiring (Source: Fast Company)

How fast-fashion company Shein beat Amazon at its own game — with a business model that’s environmentally disastrous (Source: Rest of World)

The rediscovered joy of unplanned run-ins with “weak ties” (Source: The New York Times)

