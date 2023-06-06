Do You Have a Corporate Philanthropy Strategy?





Corporate philanthropy spending reached new heights in 2021, exceeding $21 billion in the U.S. alone and marking a 24% increase over the previous year.1 These contributions, which traditionally focused on supporting galleries, museums, and shiny new buildings, have gained a higher profile in corporate decision-making. While management scholars have long pointed out the importance of corporate philanthropy, businesses’ approaches to it vary widely, and few have fully integrated it into their corporate strategy.2 This article examines the shifting landscape of corporate giving and the potential implications for businesses and their stakeholders.

As companies face growing pressures to incorporate purposeful social missions into their core businesses, leaders have gained experience managing initiatives aimed at social impact in addition to profit. While corporate social responsibility (CSR) is part of most companies’ business strategies, philanthropy often remains disconnected from core business objectives. This makes it challenging for leaders to discern what types of philanthropic engagement should be prioritized and why.

We define strategic corporate philanthropy as voluntary giving that builds on the company’s core competencies to achieve social impact while improving its competitive edge — resulting in a win-win situation.3 The scope of corporate philanthropic engagement is vast. (See “Main Types of Corporate Philanthropy Engagement.”) Even though gift matching has led the way for many years in the U.S., Coca-Cola, Google, and Walt Disney are just a few of the many multinationals that now engage in more than one type of corporate philanthropy. IBM’s Open Source Community Grant program (with annual contributions of $200,000), the Danone Ecosystem (an impact investment fund with over $200 million committed since 2009), and the Ikea Foundation (with unrestricted funding for selected nonprofits working on emergency relief) are examples of the great diversity of corporate philanthropic engagement.

Main Types of Corporate Philanthropy Engagement Community grants: The company supports local community efforts or nonprofits with financial or in-kind contributions. Corporate foundations: The company establishes and funds an independent legal entity to manage its philanthropic projects. These can be directly operated by the foundation or co-led through partnerships or grant giving. Corporate sponsoring: The company finances the events, projects, or programs of a nonprofit organization. Gift matching: The company matches the charitable donation of an employee, usually at a 1-1 ratio.

About the Authors Ane Casajús-Burutaran is a research assistant and doctoral candidate at the University of Geneva. Tina C. Ambos is a full professor of international management at the University of Geneva. Gilbert Probst is an honorary professor at the University of Geneva and chairman of the Swiss Board Institute.