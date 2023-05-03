Helping Neurodivergent Employees Succeed

Neuroinclusion will remain elusive if managers don’t embed support activities throughout the employee journey.





How welcoming is your organization to neurodivergent employees, and how successful is it at engaging them effectively in the workplace? When it comes to hiring, management, and retention in the workplace, individuals with differences such as autism, dyslexia, or Tourette syndrome are often discounted by employers, to the detriment of the individuals and employers alike.

Neurodiversity recognizes that “there is no single way for a brain to be normal” and that these differences benefit organizations and society at large.1 Conditions such as ADHD, autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia, dyscalculia, and Tourette syndrome may all be placed under the banner of neurodiversity, but neurodivergent individuals do not represent a homogeneous group; they are a large, diverse cohort that can vary greatly in terms of their skills and abilities.

Although the global market for diversity, equity, and inclusion is projected to grow to a staggering $28.9 billion by 2030, the vast majority of DEI programs overlook neurodiversity.2 Despite estimates that 15% to 20% of the global population is neurodivergent, only 1 in 10 organizations specifically includes neurodiversity within its DEI programs.3

Some organizations focus on neurodiversity as a form of disability inclusion, although many members of the neurodivergent community object to their characteristics being framed as disorders, disabilities, differences, or diseases.4 We propose simply that neurodivergent individuals can meaningfully contribute to the workplace when organizations recognize their strengths and support their needs.

Incorporating neurodiversity into the larger conversation about DEI is important for reasons of fairness and inclusion and because of the advantages that neurodivergent individuals can bring to organizations. Companies such as Deloitte, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Ernst & Young (EY), JPMorgan Chase, and SAP are among those that have recognized the benefits of introducing neurodiversity programs.

SAP’s neurodiversity program has improved its employer reputation, innovation capabilities, and employee engagement. For example, a technical issue that a neurodivergent employee helped resolve resulted in $40 million in savings on a single project.5 Similarly, JPMorgan reports that participants in its neurodiversity program complete tasks more quickly and are significantly more productive than the rest of its workforce.6 Meanwhile, EY reports that its neurodivergent employees excel at innovation, learn how to automate processes faster, and have identified process improvements that have cut technical training time in half.

About the Authors Emily R. Russo is a board member of Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect) and an industry fellow at the University of Queensland Business School. Dana L. Ott is a senior lecturer in international management at the University of Otago in New Zealand. Miriam Moeller is a senior lecturer in international business at the University of Queensland Business School.