How Outlawing Collegiate Affirmative Action Will Impact Corporate America

Leaders who remain committed to hiring high-potential talent and offering equal opportunities to members of disadvantaged groups must reconsider their workforce pipelines.

Michael Glenwood Gibbs/theispot.com

On June 29, 2023, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled 6-3 in favor of outlawing the use of race and ethnicity as factors in college admissions. This was a momentous decision that stands to have widespread societal and organizational implications. Although the scope of the ruling was limited to college admissions, we can draw upon existing data to forecast the impact on corporate America. The evidence clearly points to two key outcomes: First, collegiate patterns of racioethnic diversity will change fairly dramatically; and second, these changes will have considerable downstream consequences for workplace composition as well as patterns of racioethnic inequity across a host of other measures.

As tempting as it might be to view those conclusions as hyperbolic, research on three decades of state-level affirmative action bans strongly suggests otherwise. In fact, eradicating affirmative action has led to reductions in the proportions of underrepresented (Black and Hispanic) students in undergraduate and graduate programs, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and math; it has also led to fewer underrepresented students enrolled in and graduating from medical and law schools.1 These effects tend to be lasting — and, importantly, implementing alternative policies that don’t explicitly consider race and ethnicity has done little to counter them.2

Extending these state-level findings to the national level suggests that employers will have less racioethnically diverse college-educated talent to draw upon when filling their vacancies, particularly from premier institutions. Alternatively, the Black and Hispanic candidates within their applicant pools are less likely to be selected because they will be less credentialed as a result of having fewer degrees or having graduated from lower-ranked colleges, where they are more likely to apply and be accepted post-affirmative action. A somewhat less-intuitive consequence is that the White (and Asian) graduates of more prestigious colleges and universities will have had less exposure to people of other racioethnic backgrounds. This has implications for their multicultural competence — the ability to relate to those dissimilar from oneself — and may help account for why employers tend to pay higher starting salaries to graduates of more racioethnically diverse business schools and universities.3

The fallout within Black and Hispanic communities stands to be devastating. Most notably, there will be fewer minority professionals to help meet the needs of racioethnically similar minority clientele.

About the Author Derek R. Avery is the C.T. Bauer Chair of Inclusive Leadership at the University of Houston’s Bauer College of Business.

