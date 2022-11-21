Now You See Me, Now I’m Gone

As undervalued performers become more visible, they also gain more options to leave their employers.

The Analysis Employees have new ways to showcase their talents; this creates the opportunity for increased mobility.

The authors drew lessons from how a change in available information on worker quality affected mobility within the securities analyst labor market.

Exploiting variation in visible performance data for securities analysts, the authors isolated the effects of performance transparency on mobility activity.

Technology-enabled remote work and changing work norms are making it easier for people to change roles or employers without uprooting themselves.1 But technology may play another role in employee mobility by making their contributions more visible. Our research shows how increased performance visibility can impact turnover.

Now that organizations are using digital collaboration tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, HubSpot, and Salesforce extensively, individual-level contributions and talents are gaining visibility. These tools don’t just facilitate the work itself; they also capture who does what and how it’s done, giving managers a clearer view of how teams work.2 They also make it easier for remote workers to connect with mentors and others in their organization who can help them grow and advance.

Those recent developments intersect with another trend that’s been around a bit longer: Through online conferences, courses, publications, and online platforms such as LinkedIn and Substack, people can widely share and promote their expertise in many formats — articles, podcasts, videos, newsletters, tutorials, live coaching sessions, virtual presentations, and so on. The content they generate serves as marketing for their employers, but it also builds their professional reputations. And that, too, enhances visibility and mobility — not just for superstars, but for a much larger cohort of workers.

At the time of this writing, quit rates are on the rise.3 This is a critical moment — employers are bleeding talent, yet they don’t know how to address it. They’re keen to understand why people are leaving and to better meet their needs, and that’s wise. However, doing all that requires deeper insight into mobility itself — what constrains it, how visibility unlocks it, and the questions it raises for employers battling attrition. That’s what we’ll discuss here.

Information Asymmetry Constrains Mobility

When organizations lack credible information about individuals’ performance and quality, they struggle to identify good hires. Historically, this hampered candidates’ mobility.

About the Authors Boris Groysberg is the Richard P. Chapman Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, faculty affiliate at the HBS Gender Initiative, and coauthor, with Michael Slind, of Talk, Inc. (Harvard Business Review Press, 2012). Derek Haas is the CEO of Avant-garde Health, a health tech and analytics company. Eric Lin is an associate professor in the Department of Behavioral Sciences and Leadership at the U.S. Military Academy.