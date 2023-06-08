Opening Access to the Fast Track for Career Equity

Understanding employee circumstances that contribute to or block paths to promotion can help managers position women and people of color more equitably.

Davide Bonazzi/theispot.com

The Research The author conducted the research underlying this article while coleading Mercer’s Workforce Sciences Institute.i

The author analyzed results of his research team’s statistical analyses of three to five years of employee data for 20 large and midsize, mostly global, employers representing manufacturing and services companies in a range of industries, including consumer and industrial products, pharmaceuticals, technology, financial services, and professional services. Collectively, these companies employed over 700,000 people. About 40% of the employees were based in the United States.

Business leaders tend to focus their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts on addressing bias and discrimination because these practices are pervasive and discrimination is illegal. But in the process, they overlook situational factors that play a leading role — and are easier to address — in determining whether women and people of color get promoted and are among the higher paid.

Career and pay equity are inextricably linked. Women and people of color continue to be underrepresented among managers and executives, and often among senior professionals as well.1 While pay equity is improving for these demographic groups, the raw pay gaps (average and median differences between women and men, and between people of color and White employees) remain high in many companies. These pay gaps will persist until women and people of color occupy the career levels and roles that command the highest pay at a rate that reasonably reflects their representation in the workforce.

Inequity not only hurts individual employees; it also deprives businesses of the talent that is overlooked. If leaders understand how situational factors affect their employees’ prospects for advancement, they can apply proactive career management (PCM) — identifying and removing barriers to employee success — to make their workplaces more equitable and more productive.

To better understand the factors underlying these differences in career outcomes, I examined the results of analyses of multiple years of promotion, retention, performance, and pay data in 20 large and midsize companies that collectively employed more than 700,000 people. The findings confirmed that significant gender and racial differences in promotion probability for women and people of color are attributable to four factors that are consistently consequential to employees’ success: performance ratings, role assignments, reporting relationships, and flexible working arrangements.

With the exception of performance ratings, these factors are related to an employee’s circumstances, not their knowledge, skills, or behavior.

About the Author Haig R. Nalbantian is coleader and cofounder of the Workforce Sciences Institute and a former senior partner at Mercer.

