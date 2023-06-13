Predictive Models Can Lose the Plot. Here’s How to Keep Them on Track.

Simon Prades

The Research The authors took a historical case study approach to explore the causes and consequences of algorithmic inertia, centering on the use of algorithms by Moody’s to rate mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis.

They drew on government reports on official investigations into the financial crisis, which included extensive witness testimony that enabled them to effectively reconstruct changes to the Moody’s credit rating routine during the years prior.

They gained useful information about the Moody’s credit rating routine from an investigation of select credit rating agencies performed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as from a report by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Credit Rating Agency Task Force.

They also gathered historical data from Moody’s, such as annual reports and public statements, and reviewed media coverage.

Organizations are increasingly turning to sophisticated data analytics algorithms to support real-time decision-making in dynamic environments. However, these organizational efforts often fail — sometimes with spectacular consequences.

In 2018, real estate marketplace Zillow launched Zillow Offers, an “instant buyer” arm of the business. It leveraged a proprietary algorithm called Zestimate, which calculates how much a given residential property can be expected to sell for. Based on these calculations, Zillow Offers planned to purchase, renovate, and resell properties for a profit.1 While it had some success for the first few years, the model failed to adjust to the new dynamics of a more volatile market in 2021. Zillow lost an average of $25,000 on every home it sold in the fourth quarter that year — resulting in a write-down of $881 million.2

This is an example of what we call algorithmic inertia: when organizations use algorithmic models to take environmental changes into account but fail to keep pace with those changes. In this article, we explain algorithmic inertia, identify its sources, and suggest practices organizations can implement to overcome it.

Get Updates on Leading With AI and Data Get monthly insights on how artificial intelligence impacts your organization and what it means for your company and customers. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

A Credit-Rating Catastrophe

To understand the phenomenon of algorithmic inertia, we conducted an in-depth study of another organization that failed to respond to changes in the environment: Moody’s, a financial research firm that provides credit ratings for bonds and complex financial instruments such as residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBSs). These securities aggregated bundles of individual mortgages into distinct tranches with unique characteristics during the period leading up to the global financial crisis of 2008.

About the Authors Vern L. Glaser is an associate professor in the Department of Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Management at the University of Alberta’s Alberta School of Business. Omid Omidvar is an associate professor in Organisation and Work at the University of Warwick’s Warwick Business School. Mehdi Safavi is a senior lecturer in strategy and organization in the Strategy Group at Cranfield University’s Cranfield School of Management.