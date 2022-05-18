Set Up to Fail

Already a member? Sign in Not a member? Member Free 5 free articles per month, $6.95/article thereafter, free newsletter. Subscribe $75/Year Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.

The Research The authors set out to investigate the quality and within-role alignment of C-level job design.

They analyzed a total of 185 C-level job specifications that included descriptions of CFO, CIO, and CMO jobs.

These confidential job specifications were created by the four largest executive recruiting firms and some midsize and boutique firms and were sourced from the firms and individual candidates.

The authors thus obtained a convenience sample (what was available) rather than a random sample.

Key elements were coded, including expectations, responsibilities, and the experience and skills required of the ideal candidate, in order to analyze the degree to which skills matched responsibilities, for example.

Why is the average tenure of a C-suite executive a brief 5.3 years? And why do chief marketing and chief information officers last barely more than four years in the job, on average?1

The answer may lie between the lines of the job specifications shopped around by executive recruiters. One of us (Kimberly A. Whitler) was approached to gauge interest in a CMO position and, as she reviewed the 12-page job spec, realized that she couldn’t in good conscience recommend anyone for the role. Based on the responsibilities, expectations, and ideal candidate qualifications described in that document, the role was poorly designed. It was setting up the incoming CMO for failure.

Unfortunately, based on our experience and research, many C-level jobs are poorly designed — and the individuals interviewing for these jobs are unaware of it. We shared that CMO job spec with a group of senior-level marketers and asked how many would be interested in the role, assuming it offered competitive compensation and an attractive location. A large majority of the executives were interested: They had no idea how to assess how well aligned the responsibilities, performance expectations, and qualifications were — and whether the job design set them up to succeed or fail.

An Expensive Problem

What makes the short C-level tenure surprising is that it is similar to that of average salaried workers, despite the much greater effort, expense, and time spent identifying and filling C-level roles.2 Companies pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to executive recruiting firms and may involve other C-suite executives, including the CEO, and potentially the board of directors, in defining and approving C-level roles.

About the Authors Kimberly A. Whitler (@kimwhitler) is the Frank M. Sands Sr. Associate Professor of Business Administration at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, a former chief marketing officer, and author of Positioning for Advantage (Columbia University Press, 2021). Ed Tazzia is a principal at Sycamore and Co., a management consulting firm specializing in executive recruiting; global chairman of the P&G Alumni Network; and coauthor of Crafting Persuasion (1845 Publishing, 2019). Stephen Mann is a senior associate at JPMorgan Chase and a former Darden School of Business research assistant.