Setting the Rules of the Road

Put the right rules in place to orchestrate a platform that creates value for all participants — and helps manage risk.

Like what you’re reading? Member Free 5 free articles per month, $6.95/article thereafter, free newsletter. Subscribe $89 $45/Year Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.

Image courtesy of Cathy Gendron/theispot.com

The Research The authors studied the governance models of more than 80 business ecosystems from different domains and tracked their evolution over time.

They then developed a profile to describe, measure, and compare ecosystem governance intensity and applied it to derive four recommendations for using ecosystem governance as a source of competitive advantage.

The rapid rise of a few powerful digital ecosystems disguises a harsh reality about this business model: Less than 15% of business ecosystems are sustainable in the long run.1 When we examined 110 failed ecosystems in a variety of industries, we found that more than a third of the failures stemmed from their governance models — that is, the explicit and/or implicit structures, rules, and practices that frame and direct the behavior and interplay of ecosystem participants.2

Business ecosystems are prone to different types of governance failures. One reason why the BlackBerry OS lost its competition with Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android was because Research In Motion failed to open its app ecosystem widely to developers until it was too late.3 Conversely, the video game industry fell into recession during the so-called Atari Shock in the 1980s in part because of overly open access to its ecosystem, which resulted in a flood of inferior games. Badly behaved platform participants, conflicts among ecosystem partners, and backlash from consumers or regulators are other indicators of governance flaws that can bring down an ecosystem.4

Email Updates on Digital Culture & Strategy Get monthly email updates on platforms, digital leadership, digital transformation, and ethics. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

Many orchestrators struggle to find an effective governance model because managing an ecosystem is very different from managing an integrated company or a linear supply chain. Ecosystems rely on voluntary collaboration among independent partners rather than clearly defined customer-supplier relationships and transactional contracts. The orchestrator cannot exert hierarchical control but must convince partners to join and collaborate in the ecosystem. These challenges are exacerbated by the dynamic nature of many ecosystems, which develop and evolve quickly and continually add new products, services, and members.

Ecosystem leaders who understand the components of a comprehensive governance model and glean insights from ecosystem successes and failures can make more informed and explicit governance decisions. In doing so, they can improve the odds that their ecosystems will be among the lucky few that survive and prosper over the long term.

Read the Full Article Already a subscriber?

About the Authors Ulrich Pidun is a partner and director at Boston Consulting Group and a fellow at the BCG Henderson Institute. Martin Reeves (@martinkreeves) is a senior partner at Boston Consulting Group and chairman of the BCG Henderson Institute. Niklas Knust is a consultant at Boston Consulting Group and an ambassador at the BCG Henderson Institute.