A webinar from MIT SMR discusses how cloud technology promises to upend how people work and learn.

advertisement <a href="https://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569a363&cb=1200463491"><img src="s://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367209&cs=514356569a363&cb=1200463491" border="0" alt=""></a>

Cloud technology is fostering extreme fluidity among teams, workflows, data, and other assets. The closer collaboration it enables between IT and product design, marketing, and sales allows companies to innovate faster and more effectively — if they’re prepared to change their structure and culture to take advantage of this opportunity.

In this webinar, Quentin Hardy, editor in chief at Google Cloud, discusses how companies can increase their agility by adopting a cloud-centric mindset.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

How we will all have to react in real time to ever-richer data flows

How the cloud can help to break down data and organizational silos

The potential impacts of cloud-based collaboration on product development and innovation

Which ethical questions the cloud creates, and how to think about them

Event Notifications Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events. Sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy