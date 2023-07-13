Webinar

Are You Ready for the Next Supply Disruption?

M. Johnny Rungtusanatham, David A. Johnston, and Elizabeth Heichler Runtime 0:55:55

To avoid catastrophic disruptions, companies must build the capabilities to anticipate, diagnose, detect, activate resources for, protect against, and track all manner of risks.

Supply disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic caught many companies off guard. To prepare for future “black swan” threats to supply chains, managers must think differently.

M. Johnny Rungtusanatham and David A. Johnston have researched the triggers and performance consequences of supply disruption. Their ADDAPT framework can help leaders better manage disruptions and maintain product flow.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • Why traditional risk management may not be adequate to prepare for the next catastrophic supply disruption.
  • Why you need to develop six capabilities — anticipate, detect, diagnose, activate, protect, and track — to prepare for and manage for supply disruptions.
  • What changes you need to make to your business strategy, practices, processes, and systems to improve supply chain resilience.

About the Authors

M. Johnny Rungtusanatham is a professor of operations management and information systems and the Canada Research Chair in Supply Chain Management (Tier 1) at the Schulich School of Business at York University. David A. Johnston is a professor of operations management and information systems and the research chair and director of the George Weston Ltd. Centre for Sustainable Supply Chains at the Schulich School of Business. Elizabeth Heichler is editorial director, magazine, at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

