Are You Ready for the Next Supply Disruption?

To avoid catastrophic disruptions, companies must build the capabilities to anticipate, diagnose, detect, activate resources for, protect against, and track all manner of risks.

Related Reading J. Rungtusanatham and D. Johnston, “Get Ready for the Next Supply Disruption,” MIT Sloan Management Review, Nov. 7, 2022.

Supply disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic caught many companies off guard. To prepare for future “black swan” threats to supply chains, managers must think differently.

M. Johnny Rungtusanatham and David A. Johnston have researched the triggers and performance consequences of supply disruption. Their ADDAPT framework can help leaders better manage disruptions and maintain product flow.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Why traditional risk management may not be adequate to prepare for the next catastrophic supply disruption.

Why you need to develop six capabilities — anticipate, detect, diagnose, activate, protect, and track — to prepare for and manage for supply disruptions.

What changes you need to make to your business strategy, practices, processes, and systems to improve supply chain resilience.

