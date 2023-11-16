Webinar

Balancing Change and Continuity During a Transformation

Carsten Lund Pedersen and Laurianne McLaughlin Runtime 0:57:48

Leaders must model both respect for the existing culture and openness to change. Learn how in this webinar.

As digital transformation work unfolds, many companies find cultural barriers insurmountable. Why? Because leaders often fail to strike the right balance between continuity and change, creating cultural chaos that stalls progress.

Carsten Lund Pedersen, associate professor in digital transformation at the IT University of Copenhagen in Denmark, helps organizations find that balance.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • Why many organizations suffer from identity crises during digital transformation.
  • Why leaders need to demonstrate both openness to change and respect for the existing culture.
  • How to balance change and continuity using a matrix tool and examples from companies that succeeded with culture shifts that supported real transformation.

About the Authors

Carsten Lund Pedersen is an associate professor at the IT University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Laurianne McLaughlin is senior editor, digital, at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

