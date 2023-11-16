Leaders must model both respect for the existing culture and openness to change. Learn how in this webinar.

Related Reading C.L. Pedersen, “Cracking the Culture Code for Successful Digital Transformation,” MIT Sloan Management Review, April 6, 2022.

As digital transformation work unfolds, many companies find cultural barriers insurmountable. Why? Because leaders often fail to strike the right balance between continuity and change, creating cultural chaos that stalls progress.

Carsten Lund Pedersen, associate professor in digital transformation at the IT University of Copenhagen in Denmark, helps organizations find that balance.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Why many organizations suffer from identity crises during digital transformation.

Why leaders need to demonstrate both openness to change and respect for the existing culture.

How to balance change and continuity using a matrix tool and examples from companies that succeeded with culture shifts that supported real transformation.

Event Notifications Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy