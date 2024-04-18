Webinar

How Grassroots Automation Speeds Digital Success

Thomas H. Davenport, Ian Barkin, and Laurianne McLaughlin Runtime 0:58:38

Topics

A free webinar with Thomas H. Davenport and Ian Barkin.

Companies must digitize to survive — but many can’t find the developers and data scientists to do so. To keep pace, leaders are launching citizen development initiatives to harness the creativity and business acumen of their nontechnical “citizens.” When designed and championed effectively, these programs speed digital transformation.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • The trends shaping citizen developer revolutions in data science, automation, and app building.
  • The tools and technologies that supercharge employees’ ability to revolutionize their jobs and functions.
  • Best practices (and cautionary tales) to help protect data, avoid technical debt, and unleash ideas in a compliant and secure manner.

Topics

About the Authors

Thomas H. Davenport is the President’s Distinguished Professor of Information Technology and Management at Babson College, a fellow of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, and a senior adviser to Deloitte. He is coauthor of All-in on AI: How Smart Companies Win Big With Artificial Intelligence (Harvard Business Review Press, 2023) and Working With AI: Real Stories of Human-Machine Collaboration (MIT Press, 2022). Ian Barkin is an entrepreneur, educator, and investor in citizen automator technology and services firms. He is a coauthor of Intelligent Automation: Welcome to the World of Hyperautomation (World Scientific Publishing, 2020). Laurianne McLaughlin is senior editor, digital, for MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.