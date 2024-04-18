A free webinar with Thomas H. Davenport and Ian Barkin.

Related Reading I. Barkin and T.H. Davenport, “Harnessing Grassroots Automation,” MIT Sloan Management Review, Sept. 11, 2023.

Companies must digitize to survive — but many can’t find the developers and data scientists to do so. To keep pace, leaders are launching citizen development initiatives to harness the creativity and business acumen of their nontechnical “citizens.” When designed and championed effectively, these programs speed digital transformation.

In this webinar, you will learn:

The trends shaping citizen developer revolutions in data science, automation, and app building.

The tools and technologies that supercharge employees’ ability to revolutionize their jobs and functions.

Best practices (and cautionary tales) to help protect data, avoid technical debt, and unleash ideas in a compliant and secure manner.

