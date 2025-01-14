Should You Make a Lateral Career Move? How to Decide

Career paths are often viewed as a straight climb up a ladder, but in practice they’re frequently much more complex. In this brief video, hybrid work expert Brian Elliott explains why sideways job changes can actually be beneficial to long-term growth.

Career advancement isn’t always a straight climb up. In this insightful video, MIT Sloan Management Review columnist Brian Elliott — a former executive at Google and Slack — makes the case that success is less about climbing a rigid ladder up and more about navigating a dynamic, multidimensional jungle gym of professional opportunities.

Elliott challenges traditional notions of professional growth by explaining why a sideways career move might be the best approach to long-term career advancement.

In this video, Elliott explains:

  • Why lateral moves can be more powerful than vertical promotions.
  • How to overcome internal and external biases about career progression.
  • Strategies for reigniting professional passion and avoiding career stagnation.
  • The critical role of professional allies and sponsors.

He also draws from his extensive experience to reveal how strategic sideways moves can:

  • Expand your skill set.
  • Increase your professional adaptability.
  • Create unexpected opportunities for development.
  • Help you navigate complex organizational landscapes.

This interview offers anyone who feels stuck in their current role a fresh perspective on why moving laterally or even down a rung on your career path can pay off in the long term.

For more advice on how to break out of a job rut, read the full article “When Moving Sideways Makes Sense.”

Video Credits

Brian Elliott is an executive adviser and speaker. He is a coauthor of How the Future Works: Leading Flexible Teams to Do the Best Work of Their Lives (Wiley, 2022).

Leslie Brokaw is a contributing editor at MIT Sloan Management Review.

M. Shawn Read is the multimedia editor at MIT Sloan Management Review.

