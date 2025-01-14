Should You Make a Lateral Career Move? How to Decide

Career paths are often viewed as a straight climb up a ladder, but in practice they’re frequently much more complex. In this brief video, hybrid work expert Brian Elliott explains why sideways job changes can actually be beneficial to long-term growth.
Career advancement isn’t always a straight climb up. In this insightful video, MIT Sloan Management Review columnist Brian Elliott — a former executive at Google and Slack — makes the case that success is less about climbing a rigid ladder up and more about navigating a dynamic, multidimensional jungle gym of professional opportunities.
Elliott challenges traditional notions of professional growth by explaining why a sideways career move might be the best approach to long-term career advancement.
In this video, Elliott explains:
- Why lateral moves can be more powerful than vertical promotions.
- How to overcome internal and external biases about career progression.
- Strategies for reigniting professional passion and avoiding career stagnation.
- The critical role of professional allies and sponsors.
He also draws from his extensive experience to reveal how strategic sideways moves can:
- Expand your skill set.
- Increase your professional adaptability.
- Create unexpected opportunities for development.
- Help you navigate complex organizational landscapes.
This interview offers anyone who feels stuck in their current role a fresh perspective on why moving laterally or even down a rung on your career path can pay off in the long term.
For more advice on how to break out of a job rut, read the full article “When Moving Sideways Makes Sense.”
Video Credits
Brian Elliott is an executive adviser and speaker. He is a coauthor of How the Future Works: Leading Flexible Teams to Do the Best Work of Their Lives (Wiley, 2022).
Leslie Brokaw is a contributing editor at MIT Sloan Management Review.
M. Shawn Read is the multimedia editor at MIT Sloan Management Review.