Should You Make a Lateral Career Move? How to Decide

Career paths are often viewed as a straight climb up a ladder, but in practice they’re frequently much more complex. In this brief video, hybrid work expert Brian Elliott explains why sideways job changes can actually be beneficial to long-term growth.

Career advancement isn’t always a straight climb up. In this insightful video, MIT Sloan Management Review columnist Brian Elliott — a former executive at Google and Slack — makes the case that success is less about climbing a rigid ladder up and more about navigating a dynamic, multidimensional jungle gym of professional opportunities.

Elliott challenges traditional notions of professional growth by explaining why a sideways career move might be the best approach to long-term career advancement.

In this video, Elliott explains:

Why lateral moves can be more powerful than vertical promotions.

How to overcome internal and external biases about career progression.

Strategies for reigniting professional passion and avoiding career stagnation.

The critical role of professional allies and sponsors.

He also draws from his extensive experience to reveal how strategic sideways moves can:

Expand your skill set.

Increase your professional adaptability.

Create unexpected opportunities for development.

Help you navigate complex organizational landscapes.

This interview offers anyone who feels stuck in their current role a fresh perspective on why moving laterally or even down a rung on your career path can pay off in the long term.

For more advice on how to break out of a job rut, read the full article “When Moving Sideways Makes Sense.”

Video Credits

Brian Elliott is an executive adviser and speaker. He is a coauthor of How the Future Works: Leading Flexible Teams to Do the Best Work of Their Lives (Wiley, 2022).

Leslie Brokaw is a contributing editor at MIT Sloan Management Review .