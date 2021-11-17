Design for Cybersecurity From the Start

To avoid hidden vulnerabilities, security must be baked into the development process, not bolted on.

The Research The authors studied three global companies — in telecommunications, industrial controls and digital automation, and energy — to learn how their product development teams build cybersecurity into their offerings.

The authors conducted semistructured interviews with 44 employees in different positions involved in the design process, looked at the secure development life cycle in these organizations, and investigated how managers promoted behaviors to create secure product designs and, ultimately, secure offerings.

They then hosted several workshops to discuss and validate their findings with senior executives and managers from product development and cybersecurity areas in the three companies, as well as with leaders in other Fortune 500 companies and cybersecurity solution providers.

Everyone understands how important security is to digital products and services. Customers expect digital offerings to be secure, especially when they’re incorporating them into their own products and services. For example, a manufacturer that includes a sensor in its product design expects the sensor it uses to be cybersecure and not introduce vulnerabilities. Any device connected to the internet can create an entry point for attacks that access the internal system, steal credentials, plant malware, or collect sensitive data. But as breach after well-publicized breach shows, our development processes to build cybersecurity into products and services continue to break down. We have not yet reached the point where security is not only expected but deeply embedded in every aspect of product development.

To build truly secure digital products and services (which we’ll refer to as either “products” or “offerings” for simplicity’s sake), cybersecurity must be baked in from the initial design stage. While this isn’t easy, doing so can keep costs in check and help organizations better meet customer expectations. However, too often security is an afterthought, addressed only after a product has already been designed.

In our research into how companies build cybersecure offerings, we found that cybersecurity is rarely considered among the criteria in the early design phase. Most designers focus on making sure their offerings are elegant, marketable, usable, and feature-rich. Security is often “bolted on” after initial designs are completed, either by security development processes running parallel to the product development process or by security experts who work as consultants to the design team.

About the Authors Keri Pearlson is the executive director of the research consortium Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan (CAMS). Keman Huang is an associate professor at Renmin University of China and a research affiliate at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Acknowledgments The authors wish to thank Abigail Kolyer, MIT research assistant, and George Wrenn II, adviser, for their assistance with this research. Thank you also to the numerous product development professionals who generously gave their time to be interviewed as part of this project, and to the leaders of the companies who supported this work through access to their development teams. Funding for this project was provided by CAMS. The authors contributed equally to this work and are co-corresponding authors.