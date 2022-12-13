Managing the New Tensions of Hybrid Work

Leaders are meeting employee demands for more flexible work arrangements amid concerns over the impact on organizational culture and innovation capability.

The Research The authors’ research into hybrid work originated from a series of online workshops with managers from 20 global companies that began in March 2020 and continued every three months for a year. Participants included managers from Aon, AXA, Barclays, Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom, DHL, DLL, Evonik, IBM, Maersk, Ricoh Europe, Shell, Unilever, Vodafone, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Zurich.

The authors fielded a survey of the managers from May to mid-June in 2021 and then conducted interviews from late June to September 2021.

They obtained participant feedback on the initial results in a November 2021 workshop and gathered additional information at a two-day workshop in London in March 2022.

Developing corporate culture and inspiring innovation were tough three years ago, when everyone sat in adjoining cubicles all week, drinking coffee from the same pot. Now that hybrid work appears to be here to stay, with many employees dividing their working hours between home and a company location, these challenges are magnified. New research shows that managers are deeply concerned about the downsides of hybrid arrangements for two domains that are, beyond most others, inherently social: Although evidence of damage to innovation and culture remains largely anecdotal, the potential threat is real.

We define hybrid work as a flexible balance, with working hours divided between a company location and elsewhere, typically a home office. Its endurance became manifest during the two years we studied market-leading global corporations that had adopted the model during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the managers in our sample said that their companies intended to create long-term hybrid strategies or had already done so.

The imperative to support hybrid working is largely workforce demand. Employees — pointing to their strong performance when they worked from home during the worst of the pandemic — are reasonably demanding greater flexibility to work where and when they want. Leaders know they have to offer flexible working arrangements to attract, retain, and motivate top talent.

And companies enjoy other benefits from these arrangements. For example, 90% of the companies we studied experienced modest productivity gains in the first year of pandemic-induced remote work, thanks largely to readily available conferencing and collaboration technologies. Additional reported advantages include improved communication among managers and team members, accelerated delivery of results against short-term goals, and reduced presenteeism (that is, showing up at the workplace despite illness).

