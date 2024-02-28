Scaling Automation: Two Proven Paths to Success

Jon Krause/theispot.com

The Research More than a dozen personnel at the Mass General Brigham and Mount Sinai health systems were interviewed about the process of deploying new automation, examples of automation applications, and staff members’ responses to the benefits of automation within the organization.

Additionally, internal documents from both hospitals were reviewed to determine how they evaluated automations for approval.

The authors also accessed data on estimated savings from automations at Mass General Brigham.

One of the coauthors (Berkowitz) was the first director of the intelligent automation team at Mass General Brigham, and his direct experience deploying automation software informed the research findings.

Organizations faced with a large volume of repetitive manual processes often look to automation to free up their employees to work on more productive tasks. The challenge, however, is deciding how to implement automation in a way that best suits the organization. Which processes should be prioritized for automation? And should the effort be led by technical experts or process experts? A close look at how two hospital systems adopted automation can provide clues to what approaches might work best for other organizations.

In 2018, the finance department of the Mass General Brigham hospital system in Boston was facing a worsening bottleneck in keeping track of the providers in its network. Front-line employees needed to gather up-to-date information on an increasing number of health care providers, but the process was slow and inefficient, requiring three separate hospital administrators to manually collect, aggregate, and export data through a mind-numbing series of clicks.

To help automate this and future processes, the hospital system established a new automation team by recruiting developers to build and manage automation tools and a process specialist from its finance department. The specialist worked with the finance department to restructure its workflow in a way that would lend itself to automation and with the automation team to build a tool that would fit into the new workflow. The tool they developed collected data on providers automatically and organized the information in a way that highlighted the actions the finance team would need to take to move the process forward. This liberated front-line finance employees to do higher-value work and allowed for scalability to manage the expected growth in the number of health care providers in the system.

About the Authors Ben Armstrong is executive director of MIT’s Industrial Performance Center, where he co-leads the Work of the Future Initiative. He has a Ph.D. from MIT and formerly worked at Google. Benjamin Berkowitz is the director of digital process automation at Vertex Pharmaceuticals. He was formerly director of intelligent automation at Mass General Brigham.

