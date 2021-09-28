The Digital Superpowers You Need to Thrive

Already a member? Sign in Not a member? Member Free 5 free articles per month, $6.95/article thereafter, free newsletter. Subscribe $75/Year Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.





The Research The research on which this article is based was conducted over six years by MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte and included the following sources: Surveys of more than 21,000 people about their experiences with digital disruption and their perceptions of the nature and adequacy of their organization’s response.

Interviews with over 100 executives and thought leaders before the pandemic began, and an additional 50 interviews of executives and thought leaders across industries from March 2020 through December 2020.

A variety of quantitative data collected during the COVID-19 crisis, including Deloitte’s biennial Global Technology Leadership Study and Gensler Research Institute’s U.S. Work From Home Survey 2020.

On Jan. 8, 2020, when Chinese researchers announced that they had identified a new virus that had infected dozens of people across Asia, few business leaders realized that their companies were on the brink of an economic, medical, political, and cultural disruption of global magnitude. In short order, they were called upon to respond to potential illness among employees and customers, supply chain interruptions, dramatic fluctuations in demand, and extraordinarily high levels of uncertainty.

Yet, for all its grim — and ongoing — consequences, the COVID-19 pandemic is just one of many fundamental breaks in the business environment that have challenged leaders over the past 30 years or so. These disruptions come in two forms.

Email Updates on Digital Culture & Strategy Get monthly email updates on platforms, digital leadership, digital transformation, and ethics. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

The COVID-19 pandemic is an acute disruption. As with an acute medical condition, the onset of such a disruption is sudden and severe, and its symptoms are obvious. Its treatment calls for a rapid and dramatic response, and its duration is relatively short. The Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S., the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean, the 2008 housing and financial crisis, and the 2010 volcanic eruptions in Iceland are examples of acute disruptions.

The second form of disruption is more like a chronic medical condition. Chronic disruptions build slowly. Their immediate symptoms can be subtle and easily overlooked. They require sustained treatment that must be tolerable over time. Chronic disruptions, such as China’s economic rise, climate change, and the evolutionary emergence of digital technology, tend to be persistent and long lasting.

While the two phenomena present differently, they both represent a departure from business as usual to which companies must respond.

Read the Full Article Already a subscriber?

About the Authors Gerald C. Kane (@profkane) is a professor of information systems at the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. Rich Nanda (@richnanda) is the leader of Deloitte’s U.S. Monitor Deloitte practice. Anh Nguyen Phillips (@anhphillips) is research director of Deloitte’s global CEO Program. Jonathan Copulsky (@jcopulsky) is executive director of the Medill Spiegel Research Center at Northwestern University. They are the authors of The Transformation Myth: Leading Your Organization Through Uncertain Times (MIT Press, 2021), from which this article was adapted.