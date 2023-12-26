The Top 10 MIT SMR Articles of 2023

Check out 2023’s most-read articles for insights on your toughest leadership challenges.





ChatGPT debuted in November 2022 — and became the topic that no leader could ignore in 2023. What can generative AI tools like ChatGPT do and what can’t they do? Our most-read articles this year reflect the hunger among business leaders for practical advice on answering those and other AI-related questions, such as “Can you chat about business strategy with ChatGPT with productive results?” Our No. 1 article shares useful truths.

But even in the age of AI, the toughest hurdles are often human, not technological. Emotional intelligence is a muscle that leaders still must build the old-fashioned way — with practice. As our top-10 list shows, leaders continue to struggle mightily with the communication and culture problems that impact teams.

Get Updates on Transformative Leadership Evidence-based resources that can help you lead your team more effectively, delivered to your inbox monthly. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

Finding better solutions to these challenges often requires asking new and better questions. For instance, how can a hero, a treasure, and a dragon help you reframe business problems? Read our No. 6 story to find out.

As you continue your leadership journey in 2024, we’ll be sharing novel, evidence-based lessons from MIT Sloan’s experts and academics and innovative practitioners from around the world. For now, this roundup of 2023 articles is a great place to start.

Christian Stadler and Martin Reeves

When generative AI’s capacity for strategy creation is put to the test, it reveals where its strengths lie — and where humans still have the edge.

Jeff Dyer, Nathan Furr, Curtis Lefrandt, and Taeya Howell

Fostering psychological safety isn’t enough if managers don’t pay particular attention to creating conditions for healthy debate.

Elizabeth M. Renieris, David Kiron, and Steven Mills

Explore findings from the 2023 Responsible AI Global Executive Study and Research Project. The risks and failures of AI systems are more palpable and numerous than ever, but organizations are at risk of falling behind.

Jessica Wisdom

Failing to use time with direct reports in a meaningful way — or, worse, skipping these meetings altogether — can lead to higher attrition and drag down organizational goals.

Donald Sull and Charles Sull

Research shows that women are 41% more likely to experience toxic workplace culture than men.

Arnaud Chevallier, Albrecht Enders, and Jean-Louis Barsoux

One of the biggest obstacles to effective decision-making is failure to define the problem well. Invoking the power of narrative and a simple story structure can help ensure that teams are solving the right problem.

Per Hugander

Applying new skills to meaningful problems at the learning stage helps turn skeptics into evangelists and achieve lasting cultural change.

Lee Vinsel

Hype around generative AI tools like ChatGPT impede business leaders’ ability to make well-informed technology choices.

Related Articles

Christine Moorman and Katie Hinkfuss

The authors offer 11 strategies for leading more effective hybrid teams based on data from a recent survey of marketing leaders.

What talent issues should leaders prioritize? How should managers advocate for workers in the age of AI? MIT SMR authors share their insights in this video.