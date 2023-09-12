Unleash the Unexpected for Radical Innovation

Patrick George

The Research One of the authors, Gina Colarelli O’Connor, was part of a team that conducted 600-plus in-depth interviews with innovation project managers and their leaders at 30 large corporations across industries and countries to understand innovation practices and systems.

The other two authors, Wenjing Lyu and Neil C. Thompson, along with a larger group, designed a representative survey that was fielded to innovation leaders at 300 large corporations in seven industries across Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., and the U.S. to gather data on their most successful innovation projects.

The accelerometer chip — a small but radical innovation — is ubiquitous in today’s digital devices. These speed and orientation sensors tell our phones whether they’re being held in portrait or landscape mode, deploy airbags in our cars, and track our forehands when we play virtual tennis. They also help sense when the earth starts to shift before earthquakes or volcanic eruptions. But while it is easy to recognize the significance of this innovation retrospectively, its true impact didn’t become apparent until many of today’s most valued applications were developed. This gradual unveiling of an innovation’s potential over time is a surprisingly common pattern — so common, in fact, that companies need to craft their innovation management systems with this phenomenon in mind.

Here’s how the accelerometer made its mark. In the early 1980s, an R&D scientist at Analog Devices learned of a new invention in the world of integrated circuits that incorporated mechanical devices within their designs. Today, we know that innovation as microelectromechanical system, or MEMS, devices. The scientist was intrigued enough to invite the inventor, a professor at a nearby university, to give a talk to Analog’s R&D group. He then began to experiment with design and generated ideas with colleagues on packaging such a device on a circuit board, the benefits the technology could provide, and how such systems could be manufactured at scale. He expected that there would be uses in the automotive industry, a sector attractive to Analog because automobiles were becoming increasingly dependent on smart electronic systems. Eventually, the team demonstrated the potential of these new devices to sense changes in speed and showed how they could be produced economically, and thus the accelerometer chip was born.

Over the next 10 years, the company searched for applications in the automotive market.

About the Authors Wenjing Lyu is a postdoctoral associate at the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy. Gina Colarelli O’Connor is the Fischer Family Chaired Professor at Babson College. Neil C. Thompson is director of MIT’s FutureTech research project.