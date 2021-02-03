What We’ve Learned So Far About Blockchain for Business

Already a member? Sign in Not a member? Member Free 5 free articles per month, $6.95/article thereafter, free newsletter. Subscribe $75/Year Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.

Image courtesy of Dan Page/theispot.com

The Research The authors’ research into first-generation blockchain-enabled applications discussed in this article included interviews and workshops with member firms at the Blockchain Center of Excellence (BCoE) at the University of Arkansas.

The authors studied over a dozen live blockchain applications including TradeLens, the IBM Food Trust, the Grass Roots Farmer Cooperative, We.Trade, KoreConX, MediLedger, Santander (bond issuance and settlement), SmartResume, WineChain, ANSAcheck, Rapid Medical Parts (3D printing of parts to convert sleep apnea machines to hospital-grade respirators), Stellar (payments platform), and Xbox royalty payments (compensating content creators).

It’s understandable why many businesses have been slow to invest in blockchain. For the past few years, the C-suite has been showered with suggestions about navigating the next wave of blockchain innovation, identifying potential use cases across industries, and preparing for a blockchain future.1 On the one hand, executives have been warned about blockchain’s potential to disrupt business models, disintermediate trusted third parties, and “change the very nature of economic, social, and political systems.”2 On the other hand, leaders have been cautioned about blockchain’s hype and hidden vulnerabilities.3 But doubts about blockchain are fading, according to a Deloitte survey, which found that more than half of senior executives place blockchain among their top five strategic priorities.4

Blockchains are shared software applications that validate and create tamper-resistant records of transactions among participants in the network. At their core, blockchain applications enable programmable rules for value exchange and shared record-keeping. Everyone in the network agrees on what has happened because they’re all working from the same record. Bitcoin, released as the first live blockchain application in 2009, was a powerful proof of concept, but its use as a cryptocurrency initially deterred many enterprises from adopting it. Executives did not see the relevance to their businesses: They feared that cryptocurrencies’ anonymity would limit compliance with anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer laws, or they believed that the technology was too immature and unstable to meet enterprise requirements. Now, with pioneering enterprises reaping business benefits, more companies are ready to explore what blockchain can do for them.

Email Updates on Managing Tech Get periodic email updates on how to incorporate new tech into your company’s strategy and operations. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

We’ve studied over a dozen live solutions in use across a range of industries and a variety of companies, including solutions to track shipping containers, trace food from farm to fork, authenticate pharmaceuticals, and compensate content creators. (See “The Research.

Read the Full Article Already a subscriber?

About the Authors Mary Lacity is Walton Professor of Information Systems and director of the Blockchain Center of Excellence at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. Remko Van Hoek is a professor of practice at the Sam M. Walton College of Business and executive director of the CSCMP Supply Chain Hall of Fame, which is hosted by the college.