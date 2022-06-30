Why Making Good on Green Promises Can Be a Win for Retailers

Retailers that take the lead on engaging employees on environmental sustainability can strengthen culture, talent retention, and employee satisfaction.





Evolving labor expectations have forced retailers to reassess long-held beliefs about employee values and contemplate their cultures.1 Along with a fair wage, employees seek employers whose values are consistent with their own. Providing a clear purpose, offering flexibility, and making authentic commitments to diversity and sustainability are important means of engaging a growing part of the workforce. For instance, 40% of employees across industry sectors said they would consider leaving their job if they couldn’t trust their employer to fulfill its diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments, and a quarter (26%) said they would consider switching jobs to work for a more sustainable company.2 This reflects employees’ growing demands of their employers, particularly around openness and authenticity.

Given that there were 1.1 million unfilled jobs in the U.S. retail market as of April 2022, cultivating an attractive work culture is no longer a “nice to have.”3 When it comes to sustainability, embedding it into the DNA of organizational culture is not just the right thing to do for the planet — it can also be a key component in employee attraction, retention, and satisfaction.

Get Updates on Transformative Leadership Evidence-based resources that can help you lead your team more effectively, delivered to your inbox monthly. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

In a recent study of 750 U.S. retail employees, we explored the perceptions of senior managers (including the C-suite, directors, and vice presidents) of their companies’ sustainability initiatives and how front-line workers see these efforts playing out.4 (See “The Research.”) The data shows that retailers demonstrating authentic sustainability efforts might have better success attracting and retaining labor.

The Research The authors surveyed 750 U.S. retail employees on their perceptions of their retail employers’ sustainability progress. Survey questions on the following topics were used to determine leader and laggard companies: Whether their employer has clearly defined environmental sustainability policies and goals.

The level of investment by the employer to make the business more environmentally sustainable.

Their rating of the employer’s progress on environmental sustainability.

Their rating of the employer’s efforts compared with competitors’ to make the business more environmentally sustainable. After excluding “not sure/don’t know” responses, an average score across the questions was derived for each respondent. The sample of 750 respondents was then split into three groups based on the average scores. The average score of “leaders” (n = 137) fell into the top quartile, while that of “laggards” (n = 225) fell into the bottom quartile.

About the Authors Rodney R. Sides is the global leader of Deloitte Insights, is vice chairman of Deloitte LLP, and leads the company’s retail, wholesale, and distribution practice in the United States. Sides has more than 30 years of experience assisting retailers with their strategies to improve operational efficiency and increase profitability. His experience spans store operations, supply chain, procurement, back-office operations, and IT. Lupine Skelly is the research leader for the retail, wholesale, and distribution sector within Deloitte Services LP’s Consumer Industry Center. Skelly has more than 15 years of consumer market research experience uncovering actionable insights around emerging trends across the retail industry.

Acknowledgments The authors would like to thank Scott Corwin, Sanjay Mallik Vadrevu, David Levin, Kusum Manoj Raimalani, Negina Rood, Derek Pankratz, Anup Raju, and Venkata Sangadi.