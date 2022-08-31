Women Are Stalling Out on the Way to the Top

Here’s what we’ve learned from 40 years of data on executives in the largest U.S. corporations.

The Analysis To gauge progress toward gender diversity in leadership, the authors analyzed 4,000 Fortune 100 executives’ career histories and demographics from the past 40 years, focusing on the 10 highest-ranking roles in each company.

The data showed that despite gains made in gender diversity overall, the distribution of women remains uneven across types of leadership roles: Most of the women have been relegated to support functions.

Given the results, employers must provide more equitable access to growth opportunities that prepare executives for key roles in general management and operations, opening doors for advancement to the very highest tier.

A decade ago, we were poised to make serious progress: Employers started showing considerable interest in both measuring and improving gender diversity. They dug into the analytics and kicked off initiatives with hopes of turning the numbers around — only to shelve a lot of those efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many companies struggled to stay afloat. As those that have survived begin some kind of restart, they face an exceedingly tight labor market where employees have no shortage of career options. So now is a good time to assess where we are in the advancement of women — particularly in the most visible leadership roles in our biggest businesses, where inequities can be clearly seen.

To do so, we’ve analyzed the career histories and demographics of the executives in the 10 highest-ranking jobs in Fortune 100 companies during the past 40 years. We began the project in 2001 and looked back to 1980 as the baseline, given the evidence that the wave of organizational restructuring that followed the 1981 recession marked a turning point in career advancement generally. Since then, we have checked in on who has these top jobs every 10 years, gathering detailed biographical information about 4,000 executives.1

Gender representation has certainly improved, because there was nowhere to go but up: Not one woman held any of the top 1,000 jobs in 1980. Since then, women have actually advanced more quickly than their male counterparts into executive positions. But they remain largely stuck in support functions rather than moving into key operating roles. At the oldest companies, women’s numbers are backsliding even in those functional jobs.

So organizations seeking gender diversity at the top still have a lot of work to do.

About the Authors Monika Hamori and Rocio Bonet are associate professors at IE Business School in Madrid. Peter Cappelli is a professor of management at the Wharton School and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Samidha Sambare is a research associate at Wharton’s Center for Human Resources.