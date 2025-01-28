Ask Sanyin: Leading Through Uncertainty

Topics Leadership

Leadership Skills

Organizational Behavior Coaching for the Future-Forward Leader Leadership roles come with new personal and professional challenges — and Sanyin Siang, board and CEO coach, adviser, and author, is here to help with an advice column for top managers. More in this series

Unpredictable times pose tough challenges for team leaders. In this short video, learn how you can support your team and encourage employees to thrive amid near-constant change.

Uncertainty can be daunting and require new leadership strategies, but it also has a silver lining: Adaptation can lead to transformation. In fact, when leaders take the right approach, uncertainty can serve as an excellent catalyst for organizational growth, says MIT SMR columnist Sanyin Siang. In this video, Siang explores practical approaches leaders can take to deal with uncertainty and transform challenges into opportunities.

Siang explores how to:

Embrace uncertainty without analysis paralysis.

Gather insights from across your organization.

Foster a culture of shared strategic thinking.

Challenge organizational assumptions.

This video shares pragmatic insights for approaching uncertainty with greater clarity and confidence.

For more advice on how to help your team navigate uncertain times, read Siang’s original column, “Ask Sanyin: How Do You Build for an Unpredictable Future?”