Creating Values-Driven Business Value

Daniel Aronson and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:58:15

Author Daniel Aronson explains how to generate, measure, and communicate the business value of values.

Many business leaders have prioritized issues such as sustainability and human rights — indeed, sustainability emerged as the No. 1 CEO challenge in IBM’s most recent CEO survey. But even the most committed leaders often struggle to show the business value of their investments in these areas. It needn’t be that way. Acting on values that have a positive impact on the world can improve operations, benefit customers and employees, and bolster the bottom line.

In this webinar, Daniel Aronson, author of The Value of Values, will demonstrate how values-driven investments can, in fact, generate real business returns. You’ll learn:

  • The five areas of business that are ripe for value opportunities.
  • The hidden opportunities in operations, product development, marketing, and more.
  • An evidence-based approach to counter ESG pushback — and how to calculate it.

Daniel Aronson is the founder of Valutus, a consulting firm specializing in creating value through sustainability and responsibility, and the author of the book The Value of Values: How Leaders Can Grow Their Businesses and Enhance Their Careers by Doing the Right Thing (MIT Press, 2024). Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

