Author Daniel Aronson explains how to generate, measure, and communicate the business value of values.

Related Reading D. Aronson, “Why It’s Good for Business When Customers Share Your Values,” MIT Sloan Management Review, Feb. 15, 2024.

Many business leaders have prioritized issues such as sustainability and human rights — indeed, sustainability emerged as the No. 1 CEO challenge in IBM’s most recent CEO survey. But even the most committed leaders often struggle to show the business value of their investments in these areas. It needn’t be that way. Acting on values that have a positive impact on the world can improve operations, benefit customers and employees, and bolster the bottom line.

In this webinar, Daniel Aronson, author of The Value of Values , will demonstrate how values-driven investments can, in fact, generate real business returns. You’ll learn:

The five areas of business that are ripe for value opportunities.

The hidden opportunities in operations, product development, marketing, and more.

An evidence-based approach to counter ESG pushback — and how to calculate it.

