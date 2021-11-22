Webinar

Critical Success Factors for Achieving ROI From AI Initiatives

Thomas H. Davenport, Laks Srinivasan, and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:58:28

Finding a reliable path to value — not implementing the technology — may be the biggest challenge for organizations seeking to earn a return on investment for their AI initiatives.

Most studies indicate that the majority of enterprise AI projects fail to deliver value. Still, investment in this area is accelerating. How can enterprises best structure their talent, culture, and decision-making to maximize economic value from AI?

In this on-demand webinar, researchers Thomas H. Davenport and Laks Srinivasan, coauthors of the Return on AI Institute 2020-21 research study “Maximizing Return From AI Initiatives,” present the key factors leading to AI investments that deliver real business value.

Watch this session and learn:

  • The three D’s (decisions) and the three C’s (catalysts) that research shows are most critical for AI projects.
  • When culture matters more than technology in AI implementation.
  • How to determine what the appropriate level of AI ambition is for your company.
  • What senior leaders from a variety of industries report from their successful AI journeys.

About the Authors

Thomas H. Davenport (@tdav) is the President’s Distinguished Professor of Information Technology and Management at Babson College, as well as a fellow at the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy, a visiting professor at Oxford’s Saïd Business School, and the chairman of the Return on AI Institute. Laks Srinivasan is a data and analytics executive with more than 15 years of experience in management, entrepreneurship, and innovation and the cofounder of the Return on AI Institute. Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief of MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

