Webinar

Designing a Tailored Online Delivery Strategy

Pedro Amorim and Elizabeth Heichler Runtime 0:57:07

Topics

What to Read Next

  1. Six Ways Leaders Can Adapt to the Workplace of 2022

  2. The Top MIT SMR Articles of 2021

  3. Winter 2022 Issue

  4. Podcast: Me, Myself, and AI

Online retailers assume fast delivery is paramount, but research shows that other delivery attributes often matter more to shoppers.

How we shop has been forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers across the world are trying to figure out how to best serve the online consumer. For most, that means faster delivery; the speed with which retailers are able to deliver the goods has been synonymous with quality service.

However, is speed really the most important factor? Pedro Amorim and Nicole DeHoratius, authors of “Online Shoppers Don’t Always Care About Faster Delivery,” offer research that suggests speed is only one dimension of delivery performance that matters to today’s consumers. In this on-demand webinar, professor Amorim presents their findings and offers suggestions for designing an optimal online delivery strategy for online orders.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

  • How to utilize your existing data to identify customer delivery preferences.
  • How to identify customers’ willingness to pay for key delivery attributes.
  • How to drive customer loyalty through delivery service offerings.
  • The importance of strategic alignment between your delivery network and customer preferences.

Topics

About the Authors

Pedro Amorim is an associate professor of industrial engineering at Universidade do Porto and a cofounder of LTPlabs. Elizabeth Heichler is executive editor of MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

, , , ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.