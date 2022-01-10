Online retailers assume fast delivery is paramount, but research shows that other delivery attributes often matter more to shoppers.

How we shop has been forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers across the world are trying to figure out how to best serve the online consumer. For most, that means faster delivery; the speed with which retailers are able to deliver the goods has been synonymous with quality service.

Related Reading Pedro Amorim and Nicole DeHoratius, “Online Shoppers Don’t Always Care About Faster Delivery,” MIT Sloan Management Review , August 23, 2021.

However, is speed really the most important factor? Pedro Amorim and Nicole DeHoratius, authors of “Online Shoppers Don’t Always Care About Faster Delivery,” offer research that suggests speed is only one dimension of delivery performance that matters to today’s consumers. In this on-demand webinar, professor Amorim presents their findings and offers suggestions for designing an optimal online delivery strategy for online orders.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

How to utilize your existing data to identify customer delivery preferences.

How to identify customers’ willingness to pay for key delivery attributes.

How to drive customer loyalty through delivery service offerings.

The importance of strategic alignment between your delivery network and customer preferences.

Event Notifications Get periodic email updates on upcoming webinars, panel discussions, and other special events. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy