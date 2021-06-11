Organizations should challenge their pre-pandemic assumptions about conducting business digitally.

Related Reading D. Bonnet and G. Westerman, The New Elements of Digital Transformation, MIT Sloan Management Review, Nov. 19, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizations to transform themselves almost overnight and overturned long-held assumptions about how we work, where we work, and the tools we use to get work done. How do we ensure that we capture the best of what we’ve learned and keep the digital momentum going in the post-COVID-19 world?

Please join MIT Sloan School senior lecturer George Westerman, coauthor of the MIT SMR article “The New Elements of Digital Transformation,” as he discusses his research into what digital transformation means now and offers examples and guidance for leading in the new landscape.

In this webinar, you’ll learn:

Why the spoils of the new world will go to those who are able to leave behind their pre-COVID-19 assumptions.

What has changed about companies’ efforts to transform business models and digital platforms.

How customer experience, operations, and employee experience are crucial to digital evolution.

Why leadership matters even more now.

How to frame your approach to digital mastery during an era of continuous technology innovation.

