We need a new work operating system built on deconstructed work and organizational agility.

How can organizations achieve the agility required to thrive amid increasingly rapid change and disruption? And how can they better adapt to a wider array of both working arrangements and workplace technologies, especially automation?

In this on-demand webinar, the authors of the new book Work Without Jobs (MIT Press) give their provocative answers to those questions. Ravin Jesuthasan and John Boudreau argue that leaders must embrace a new “work operating system” that begins by dismantling the idea of the conventional job and jobholder. This practice is key to unlocking new options for organizing work and sourcing, rewarding, and engaging workers.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Why the future of work will increasingly rest on the deconstructed elements of jobs (like tasks and projects) and demand a granular view of workers not as jobholders, but as owners of a variety of capabilities and skills.

The seven key elements of the new work operating system: what they mean for workers, the work ecosystem, and management.

How to get started by identifying trigger points and opportunities to rethink work in your organization.

