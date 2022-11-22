Individual AI Use Can Benefit Organizations

MIT SMR and BCG research team members speak about a recent artificial intelligence study at the Web Summit conference.

When initially asked, 66% of the executives surveyed by MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reported no or minimal use of AI in their jobs. But when prompted with specific examples, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 or Salesforce’s Einstein, 43% acknowledged that they sometimes or regularly use business products with AI components. Our research team concluded that AI use is more prevalent inside organizations than end users might even realize.

This sixth annual research effort on artificial intelligence and business strategy, which included 17 executive interviews in addition to a global survey, also found that a majority of individuals report deriving value from using AI at work. Our data also shows that when individuals get value from the technology, their organizations benefit as well.

Research team members David Kiron and François Candelon joined BCG chief marketing officer Jessica Apotheker and moderator Zachary Karabell of Politico on a panel at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon in November 2022 to share findings from the study. Watch it here.

For more, read the 2022 report “Achieving Individual — and Organizational — Value With AI.”

