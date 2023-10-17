To succeed with culture change, leaders must quickly link improved soft skills with real progress on tough challenges. In this webinar, you’ll learn practical steps to build lasting success.

Related Reading P. Hugander, “Take a Skills-Based Approach to Culture Change,” MIT Sloan Management Review , May 22, 2023.

Many leaders know that their organization’s culture is blocking opportunities from disruptive technologies — but they don’t know what to do about it. Soft skills and psychological safety can enable the collaboration needed to drive transformation and growth. But despite ambitious efforts to infuse such skills into their culture, many organizations fail. The secret to success: Shorten the time to reward when people experience the new skills helping teams beat longtime challenges.

Per Hugander has helped leaders at organizations including Swedish financial services group SEB make progress on complex strategic challenges. His practical approach helps people to link psychological safety to tangible business results.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Why many organizations fail at culture change: Just testing the waters can be dangerous.

How to go deep — not wide — on culture change and win over skeptics.

How to put the new skills to use quickly on the organization’s toughest problems and create lasting culture benefits.

