B2B companies can seize new sales by charging for services they’ve been giving away.

In tough times, companies hunt for new sources of profitability and growth, frequently ranging far beyond their traditional offerings. Yet in doing so, many of them overlook opportunities for generating sales from services they’re already giving customers for free. Though it sometimes makes sense to stick with a free model, companies too often make that the default option. That’s a costly mistake.

The solution is easy to articulate but, naturally, much harder to implement. Simply put, managers must determine which services they can stop giving away and then start charging for them. We call this the free-to-fee, or F2F, transition. When evaluating any particular service, the challenge can be boiled down to this question: Should you bill it, kill it, or keep it free?

Drawing on insights from our research and consulting with companies across industries, we’ve developed a framework, explained below, for companies that aim to transition services from free to fee. For the past eight years, we’ve studied a variety of manufacturers and professional services companies and conducted workshops with hundreds of managers (see “About the Research.”), and we’ve seen ample opportunities for moving services from free to fee. Our research has focused on B2B companies, but its takeaways also apply to B2C companies seeking to monetize their free services. The challenge is especially acute for B2B companies, though, because their corporate culture is often rooted in selling products, which means that services tend to be treated as afterthoughts.

About the Research Over the past decade, we have worked with many companies on their free-to-fee transitions. These companies have spanned an array of markets, including construction materials, data security, financial services, logistics, and equipment manufacturing. We started our research in 2010 with the question of how companies could better monetize free services and ended up developing the road map described in this article. Once we learned that a company’s inventory of free services typically consists of dozens of offerings, we asked managers we worked with to categorize their services with respect to their ability to charge for them. Each company we worked with faced its own challenges, but insights that applied to all of them were retained and formalized. In 2016, we shared the resulting framework with participants to validate our findings.

