Disrespected Employees Are Quitting. What Can Managers Do Differently?

New modes of working require managers to adapt the ways they signal respect for employees.





The Research We asked 100 managers and 100 employees working in hybrid or remote arrangements how they give and receive respect.

We asked employees to describe how their managers show respect, provide examples of when they felt a lack of respect or disrespected, and how they wish their managers would show them respect.

We asked managers to describe how they show their remote employees respect, any challenges they face in doing so, and what advice they would give to other managers of remote employees.

From the 200 participants, we identified 284 distinct instances of giving or receiving respect.

Based on our knowledge of research on respect and remote work relationships, we coded each answer for the type of respectful behavior (for example, monetary reward, personal note), and the impact that the behavior had on the employee (as reported by either the employee or manager).

In a changing world of work â€” one in which remote and hybrid arrangements are now commonplace â€” how do leaders show respect for employees?

This question is top of mind for employees, whether managers recognize it or not. According to a recent Pew Research survey, employees who quit their job in the past year reported feeling disrespected as a leading reason, after low pay and lack of advancement opportunities. When employees do not feel respected, they leave, and itâ€™s up to managers to address this problem.

As researchers specializing in respect, workplace relationships, and virtual work, we recognize that respect at work is needed more than ever. Ironically, though, the ways for managers to effectively show their remote employees respect seem to be less clear than ever because the typical signals of respect that research prescribes largely necessitate in-person interaction. Indeed, most of the signals that managers are told to give are subtle, easier to provide in informal settings, and often contagious to others when everyone is in the same physical space â€” all conditions that are more difficult to replicate in virtual settings.

In this article, we draw upon our own published research focusing on respect at work and remote work relationships, as well as the broader literature on these topics, real-world examples, and findings from a qualitative, open-ended survey that we conducted. (See â€œThe Research.â

About the Authors Kristie Rogers is an associate professor of management in the College of Business Administration at Marquette University. Beth Schinoff is an assistant professor of management and organization at the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.