MIT SMR’s 10 AI Must-Reads for 2024

The wave of transformation that artificial intelligence tools — large language models and generative AI, in particular — have unleashed feels unprecedented. Unlike previous technological waves, these tools are disrupting even traditional organizational structures, as highlighted in Ethan Mollick’s MIT SMR article “Reinventing the Organization for GenAI and LLMs.”

Leaders are not only exploring how to integrate AI but also grappling with the profound changes it brings to the realms of strategy and innovation, as our most popular artificial intelligence articles of 2024 show.

This year’s collection of AI must-reads reflects a shared urgency among leaders to unlock AI’s potential while navigating its many challenges. From measuring the business value of AI projects to enhancing KPIs with AI, this collection tackles key problems and offers actionable guidance for organizations striving to stay competitive.

As our featured Me, Myself, and AI podcast episode shows, AI’s capacity to help people tackle complex tasks with fewer resources is reshaping industries. And in a video from the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, speakers highlight AI threat vectors to watch and the growing complexity of data protection and employee training.

The rapid advancement of generative AI also raises significant ethical, operational, and strategic questions. Who stands to gain the most from AI’s proliferation, and how can organizations balance experimentation with risk management? As research from MIT SMR and its collaborators reveals, responsible AI use requires significant work by leaders.

How can we learn to better live and work alongside AI in 2025? Check out the articles below to get insights from distinguished AI experts.

Ethan Mollick

Previous waves of technology have ushered in innovations that strengthened traditional organizational structure. Not so for generative AI and large language models.

Eric Siegel

Most AI/machine learning projects report only on technical metrics that don’t tell leaders how much business value could be delivered. To prevent project failures, press for business metrics instead.

Michael Schrage, David Kiron, François Candelon, Shervin Khodabandeh, and Michael Chu

This artificial intelligence and business strategy report looks at how organizations are using AI to evolve their key performance indicators to better align with their strategies and deliver on enterprise goals.

Kartik Hosanagar and Ramayya Krishnan

Unpacking what it takes to build and deploy a large language model reveals which players stand to gain the most — and where newer entrants might have the best prospects.

Peter Cappelli, Prasanna (Sonny) Tambe, and Valery Yakubovich

Even as organizations adopt increasingly powerful LLMs, they will find it difficult to shed their reliance on humans.

Thomas C. Redman and Roger W. Hoerl

Many companies develop AI models without a solid foundation on which to base predictions — leading to mistrust and failures. Here’s how statistics can help improve results.

Tucker J. Marion, Mahdi Srour, and Frank Piller

From ideation to user testing, large language models are allowing companies to explore more ideas and iterate faster.

Nick van der Meulen and Barbara H. Wixom

Banning GenAI tools won’t work. Leaders should set guidelines that let employees experiment: This mitigates risks while opening the door to organizational gains, research shows.

Sam Ransbotham and Shervin Khodabandeh

On this episode of the Me, Myself, and AI podcast, Andrew shares his views on the ways AI could take on more complex projects while using fewer resources.

MIT Sloan Management Review

In this short video, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium speakers and CIO Leadership Award finalists share advice on the AI threat vectors to focus on now.

Five Key Trends in AI and Data Science for 2024

Thomas H. Davenport and Randy Bean

In early 2024, Thomas Davenport and Randy Bean wrote that these developing issues should be on every leader’s radar screen. Catch up on their prescient advice.