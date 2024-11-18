GenAI Tools and Decision-Making: Beware a New Control Trap

As artificial intelligence technologies develop, managers are striving to reap the benefits. Today’s generative AI tools can aid managers in strategic decision-making and assist with problem-solving in a variety of contexts, ranging from product development to employee conflicts. ChatGPT — a common GenAI tool — is even being used as a debating partner for managerial decision-making processes.

At the same time, interacting with technology as part of a decision-making or problem-solving process is fundamentally different from consulting with humans. AI systems, by design, are focused on efficiency, predictability, and data-driven solutions. This emphasis is where leaders can get into unintended trouble.

Our latest research suggests that when managers interact with GenAI tools to help make decisions, the tools may inadvertently nudge them toward a more rigid and mechanistic approach. Specifically, our study reveals that when managers used ChatGPT to assist with solving a problem related to employee behavior and working conditions, they were more likely to propose control-oriented rather than people-oriented solutions.

For decades, researchers and managerial practitioners have detailed the benefits of human-centric management approaches. Our findings caution that without proper consideration, the use of generative AI tools may risk an unintended return to a more mechanistic and control-based management style. That’s a problem, since research has established that the old command-and-control style of management doesn’t breed employee engagement or trust.

A Management Dilemma: ChatGPT Versus Human Experience

The Research The researchers conducted an experiment from the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024 that involved 239 graduate students in their final semesters of a global MBA program.

In this vignette-based experiment, participants read a case scenario and were asked to assume they were managers working for Amazon’s delivery division.

The participants were tasked with solving a problem based on a real issue that Amazon managers have faced regarding the conduct of delivery service drivers.

In one group, participants were instructed to first read the case and then log into ChatGPT to obtain insights about how the issue could be resolved. In the control group, participants read the case and were asked to offer three solutions to the problem using only their MBA training and personal experience, without additional AI support. Participants were randomly assigned to each group.



About the Authors J. Mauricio Galli Geleilate, Ph.D., is an associate professor of strategy at the Manning School of Business at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Beth K. Humberd, Ph.D., is an associate professor of management, also at the Manning School of Business.

