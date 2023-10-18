How Do Nurses Rate Their Employers?

Use the Nursing Satisfaction Index to compare how nurses evaluated the employee experience at 200 large health care organizations.

Nursing Satisfaction Index

Explore how nurses rate the employee experience at 200 large health care organizations.

What the Ratings Mean

For the Nursing Satisfaction Index, we analyzed the free text of 150,000 Glassdoor reviews written by U.S. nurses. The index shows how nurses evaluated the employee experience at 200 of the largest U.S. health care employers, from the beginning of the pandemic through June 2023.

The nurses’ ratings are expressed as standard deviations above or below the average of all 200 employees. (Negative values are shown in parentheses.) Click or tap on the column headers to sort the employer list by that factor’s score.

 

Definitions

No. of Reviews: The number of nurse Glassdoor reviews from the beginning of the pandemic through June 2023.

Overall Rating: Nurses’ average Glassdoor rating of their employer, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average of all 200 employers.

Toxic Culture: How positively or negatively nurses discussed toxic culture, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.

Organizational Support: How positively or negatively nurses discussed organizational support, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.

Compensation: How positively or negatively nurses discussed compensation, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.

Workload: How positively or negatively nurses discussed workload, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.

Senior Leadership: Nurses’ average Glassdoor rating of their employer’s senior leadership team, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.

Top Four Factors Driving Overall Satisfaction
Donald Sull and Charles Sull

To understand the job challenges nurses face, health care leaders need to listen to nurses’ own words about burnout. We analyzed the free text of 150,000 Glassdoor reviews written by U.S. nurses since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and classified the text into two dozen themes that we used to predict nurses’ overall ratings of their employers.

We calculated the relative importance of each theme in predicting nurses’ overall satisfaction. Four factors — toxic culture, organizational support, compensation, and workload — emerged as the strongest predictors of how satisfied nurses were with their employer.

The Truth Behind the Nursing Crisis

One significant finding for health care leaders: Among nurses who had quit, toxic culture was more than twice as predictive of their overall satisfaction compared with compensation or workload.

Nurses’ job satisfaction varies widely among employers. Our interactive Nursing Satisfaction Index shows how nurses evaluate the employee experience at 200 of the largest health care employers in the United States, including hospitals and health care systems, home health care providers, operators of senior living facilities, and staffing agencies.

For each employer, we calculated how highly nurses rated the organization and senior leadership on Glassdoor from the beginning of the pandemic through June 2023. We also report on how positively or negatively nurses spoke about compensation, workload, toxic culture, and organizational support. Each employer’s score on all dimensions is expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.

Explore the index above.

About the Authors

Donald Sull (@culturexinsight) is a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management and a cofounder of CultureX. Charles Sull is a cofounder of CultureX.

