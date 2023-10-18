Explore how nurses rate the employee experience at 200 large health care organizations.

What the Ratings Mean

For the Nursing Satisfaction Index, we analyzed the free text of 150,000 Glassdoor reviews written by U.S. nurses. The index shows how nurses evaluated the employee experience at 200 of the largest U.S. health care employers, from the beginning of the pandemic through June 2023.

The nurses’ ratings are expressed as standard deviations above or below the average of all 200 employees. (Negative values are shown in parentheses.) Click or tap on the column headers to sort the employer list by that factor’s score.

Definitions

No. of Reviews: The number of nurse Glassdoor reviews from the beginning of the pandemic through June 2023.

Overall Rating: Nurses’ average Glassdoor rating of their employer, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average of all 200 employers.

Toxic Culture: How positively or negatively nurses discussed toxic culture, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.

Organizational Support: How positively or negatively nurses discussed organizational support, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.

Compensation: How positively or negatively nurses discussed compensation, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.

Workload: How positively or negatively nurses discussed workload, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.

Senior Leadership: Nurses’ average Glassdoor rating of their employer’s senior leadership team, expressed as standard deviations above/(below) the average for all 200 employers.