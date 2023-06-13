Risk Intelligence and the Resilient Company

Applying a more sophisticated approach to risk management can help leaders continue to generate value through disruption and uncertainty.

The Research The authors undertook a holistic study of enterprise resilience that began with the extraction of corporate risk factors from two decades of 10-Ks filed by S&P 500 companies, investment analyst reports, and academic databases.

They organized the risks into a value-centric framework composed of eight functions and 99 major risk categories; they then cross-linked the categories and functions with input from risk experts and leaders in 10 economic sectors and 26 industries to create a quantitative risk network.

They also analyzed cybersecurity risk acknowledgment in S&P 500 10-Ks for five sectors.

Building the resilience of large, complex enterprises is critical in today’s uncertain and interconnected world. At a time when a container ship grounded in the Suez Canal can bottle up 12% of the world’s trade, or a virus can disrupt the global flow of commodities, components, and talent, a corporation’s ability to quickly adapt in the face of unfolding events is essential to its survival and prosperity.

Business resilience is a dynamic property that is retrospectively measured by the stability and longevity of corporate value across changing contexts. In real time, it manifests in an enterprise’s timely adaptation to both immediate and gradual changes in the business environment.

Our work, which employs a complex adaptive systems view of businesses, shows that resilience derives from three fundamental adaptive capacities: sensing and monitoring, to recognize emerging changes in the business environment; business model portfolio development, to build and test capabilities across operating contexts; and fundamental capability development, to drive growth with longevity and avoid corporate stall.1 Moreover, each of these capacities hinges on the development of a capability for risk intelligence.

We define risk intelligence as the honed ability to rigorously interpret risks and the consequences or opportunities they pose for a company.2 It allows leaders to see through environmental complexity and systematically identify, categorize, and interpret risks. This enables them to look beyond known risk factors and intentionally explore yet-to-be-known risks, thereby embracing rather than avoiding uncertainty.

About the Authors Ananya Sheth (@ananyasheth) is a postdoctoral research fellow at the School of Business, Stevens Institute of Technology. Joseph V. Sinfield is a professor of civil engineering and the director of the Institute for Innovation Science at Purdue University.