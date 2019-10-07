Tell Your Colleagues: MIT SMR Is Unlocked Today Through Thursday

Our site is free and unlocked today through Thursday, and we’ve got some recommendations for you.

advertisement

It’s autumn in Cambridge, so it’s time once again for our free reading spree. I invite you to spend some time on the MIT SMR website, where all of our articles, reports, videos, and interactive tools are freely available through Thursday, Oct. 10.

Like most of our readers, we are always curious about the evolutions and revolutions happening in organizations around the world. Our aim is to bring you the most innovative, useful ideas we can find — not just to provide information but to spark breakthroughs for your teams, guide your leadership efforts, and help you meet the challenges you face with perspective and insight. There’s so much great advice out there; we know you have plenty of choices, and we appreciate your choosing MIT SMR . So we work hard to distinguish what we’re publishing by focusing on management issues for a digital world and by carefully editing and curating what our expert authors have to say.

To get you started on the free reading spree, we’re offering some recommendations here, based on what readers are telling us are their most pressing problems. I hope the selections below are helpful to you. We’d love your feedback.

Collaborating With Impact

Engaging With AI and Machine Learning

Research Updates from MIT SMR Get semi-monthly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. Sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

Developing Your Digital Strategy

Exploring How We Work and Live

Preparing Teams for the Future of Work

advertisement