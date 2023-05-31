Research shows that toxic workplace culture is a driving force behind employee attrition. In this webinar, you’ll unlock actionable insights for tackling toxic culture and building a winning workplace.

Join us for a 60-minute webinar on building a winning organizational culture in today’s workforce. New research from Donald Sull and Charlie Sull has found that toxic workplace culture has been the driving force behind the Great Resignation. Meaning: Understanding and measuring culture has never been more critical for leaders.

The authors’ multiyear research series demonstrates that measuring culture can also help managers identify opportunities for improvement, recognize areas where the organization is excelling, and build a culture that attracts top talent and boosts retention.

In this webinar, you will learn:

What workplace culture is and why it matters for employee engagement, organizational performance, and external reputation.

How to measure culture to unlock actionable insights on how to improve it.

Key research findings with deep-dive examples from leading companies.

