Building a Winning Workplace Culture: Strategies for Leaders

Donald Sull, Charlie Sull, and Ally MacDonald Runtime 0:59:17

Research shows that toxic workplace culture is a driving force behind employee attrition. In this webinar, you’ll unlock actionable insights for tackling toxic culture and building a winning workplace.

Join us for a 60-minute webinar on building a winning organizational culture in today’s workforce. New research from Donald Sull and Charlie Sull has found that toxic workplace culture has been the driving force behind the Great Resignation. Meaning: Understanding and measuring culture has never been more critical for leaders.

The authors’ multiyear research series demonstrates that measuring culture can also help managers identify opportunities for improvement, recognize areas where the organization is excelling, and build a culture that attracts top talent and boosts retention.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • What workplace culture is and why it matters for employee engagement, organizational performance, and external reputation.
  • How to measure culture to unlock actionable insights on how to improve it.
  • Key research findings with deep-dive examples from leading companies.

About the Authors

Donald Sull is a global expert on strategy and execution in turbulent markets. Don is a cofounder of CultureX and a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management, where he directs the Strategic Agility Project and the Culture 500. Charlie Sull is a cofounder of CultureX. He has advised the senior executive teams of dozens of multinational organizations on cultural management, strategy development, and strategy execution. Ally MacDonald is a former senior editor of MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

