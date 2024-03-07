Webinar

How to Succeed With Predictive AI

Eric Siegel and Abbie Lundberg Runtime 0:58:56

Topics

Want to get value from machine learning? Predictive analytics expert Eric Siegel explains what to do differently.

Machine learning is the engine of predictive AI. Yet too many machine learning projects fail at deployment. The primary reason? They’re viewed as technology rather than business projects. And organizations often fail to foster a connection between business and technology functions.

In this webinar, Eric Siegel, author of The AI Playbook, will explain what business stakeholders must do to succeed with AI. He’ll cover:

  • Six key steps to successful machine learning deployment.
  • The three elements that drive predictive AI value.
  • Creating stronger connections between business and tech partners.
  • Which metrics matter most.

Topics

About the Authors

Eric Siegel is a consultant and former Columbia University and UVA Darden professor. He is the author of The AI Playbook: Mastering the Rare Art of Machine Learning Deployment and Predictive Analytics: The Power to Predict Who Will Click, Buy, Lie, or Die. Abbie Lundberg is editor in chief at MIT Sloan Management Review. She moderated the session.

Tags:

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.