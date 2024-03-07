How to Succeed With Predictive AI

Want to get value from machine learning? Predictive analytics expert Eric Siegel explains what to do differently.

Machine learning is the engine of predictive AI. Yet too many machine learning projects fail at deployment. The primary reason? They’re viewed as technology rather than business projects. And organizations often fail to foster a connection between business and technology functions.

In this webinar, Eric Siegel, author of The AI Playbook , will explain what business stakeholders must do to succeed with AI. He’ll cover:

Six key steps to successful machine learning deployment.

The three elements that drive predictive AI value.

Creating stronger connections between business and tech partners.

Which metrics matter most.

